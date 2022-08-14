CONFIRMED: Alone in the Dark will make its next-gen debut

Check out the horror franchise’s return announcement trailer

After some rumors regarding the return of the horror franchise Alone in the Darkan official announcement trailer on THQ Nordic 2022 confirmed the debut of the classic in the new generation. The person responsible for introducing the game to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X and PC and the Pieces Interactive that promises to keep the setting in the franchise’s roots, but adapt it to the new wave of players. The game is now available to be added to the wishlist on all platforms.

Link to the official page of Alone in the Dark on PlayStation 5

Link to the official page for Alone in the Dark on Xbox Series

Link to the official page of Alone in the Dark on PC via Steam

The new Alone in the Dark will bring a completely original story, but with old characters, locations, themes and easter eggs from the 90s game sequel. The well-known protagonists, Emily Hartwood and Edward Carnebyare playable, but new enemies can be expected by players.

The gameplay must merge classic elements of the survival horror (survival horror) with modern technology features. The title story was created by Mikael Hedbergwho has written SOMA and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, as well as featuring character design by Gyu Daviswho has collaborated with renowned director Guillermo del Toro.

see the trailer

Synopsis

In the southern United States of the 1920s, Emily Hartwood’s uncle disappears. Alongside private detective Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something sinister lurks. You will encounter strange villagers, terrifying worlds, dangerous monsters and unravel an evil plot. At the intersection of reality, mystery and insanity, an adventure that will challenge your beliefs awaits. Who can you trust? What will you believe? And what will you do next?

…..

Source: PlayStation.Blog