consumer abandons product in cart when finding out they can’t pay

The number of Brazilians who are unable to take home all the food they choose and put in the shopping cart has grown in recent months. supermarket. The cut in the purchase happens in the mouth of the cashier, when the value of the account goes beyond the forecast. The output has been drop items in store ranging from the basics, such as soy oil and sugarto the superfluous, as soda and beerfor example.

Driven by the rise in food prices, the cart that is at the supermarket checkouts is increasingly full. Between January and June of this year, 4.997 million items were abandoned. It’s almost a volume 16.5% higher compared to the first half of last year, or 704,900 more items barred at the checkout counter, reveals an unprecedented survey carried out at the request of the Estadãofor the nextop. The company specializes in retail security technology and loss prevention and has been in this market for 25 years.

Through artificial intelligence and a large database, authorized information was extracted from the movement of cash 982 supermarkets medium and small in the country. The sample includes establishments that cater to all income brackets and that together earn BRL 5 billion annually.

Continues after advertising

To arrive at the volume of products that are no longer purchased, Juliano Camargo, CEO and founder of the company, gathered canceled items, individually and also entire tax coupons, with those products that the consumer consulted the price at the checkout and gave up the purchase before registering at the point of sale.

“A growth of 16.42% in the amount of abandoned items is very high and reflects that many people must be getting scared”, says Camargo. Despite not having a long historical series of these data, due to the experience accumulated in the sector, he believes that the number of items returned at the checkout counter would not have increased if the inflation of food was controlled.

In July, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) recorded deflation of -0.68%, due to tax cuts on fuel and electricity. However, food prices continued to rise and inflation food group accelerated, going from an increase of 0.80% in June to 1.30% in July. In this year through July, food items rose 9.83% and, in 12 months, 14.72%, compared to the IPCA of 4.77% and 10.07%, respectively, accumulated in the same period.

the president of Brazilian Institute of Retail Executives (Ibevar)the Economist Claudio Felisoni de Angelo, also attributes this increase in the volume of products returned to the soaring inflation in recent months and highlights the clarity of this indicator. “The size of the pile of products left at the checkout by the consumer is the concrete measure of the size of the crisis that we experience today”, he says. He argues that results normally revealed by indicators of inflation, income and employment, have a more abstract dimension.

In addition to the little money in the pocket that leads the consumer to give up the purchase in the final stretch, the president of Ibevar adds that the price reference loss provoked by the acceleration of inflation combined with the lack of clarity of the stores to pass this information to the customers can contribute to the abandonment of the purchase.

“The cart that remains is reflecting inflation and takes rich and poor, with basic and superfluous items”, observes Camargo. He makes this statement based on a ranking of the most returned products in the first half of this year.

Who leads the list is the sodafollowed by milk, soy oil, beer and sugar. Of the ten items that were left over at the checkout counter, four are basic – milk, soy oil, sugar and wheat flour – and six are not so essential – soda, beer, sauces, cookies, hamburgers and dairy drinks.

Four most abandoned products at the checkout – milk, oil, beer and biscuit – are also among the ten that recorded the biggest drops in the quantities sold in self-service retail in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, according to an unprecedented survey carried out at the request of the Estadãofor the NielsenIQa consultancy that monitors the performance of products in supermarkets.

THE beer pulls the queue of items with the biggest drops in sales in volumes determined by the consultancy with -15.6%, followed by milk (-13.7%), chicken cuts (-11.6%), ground coffee (-8.5%), vegetables (-8.2%), edible oil (-7%) , cheeses (-6.5%), biscuits (-5.1%), industrialized meat (-2.8%) and beef cuts (-2.7%). It is not by chance that several of these products are among those that have registered the highest price increases in recent months, such as milk, coffee, oil, meat, cookies, for example, according to the IPCA, the official measure of inflation in the country.

The sudden braking of the consumer in the final stretch of purchases causes a cascading effect in the supply chain. The stranding makes supermarkets buy smaller volumes from industries and slow down the pace of production and activity. “Today the level of stocks of supermarkets is the lowest in recent years”, says Camargo.

Deputy manager Marcos Paulo da Silva Moura says that currently in his store more than three carts per period return to the shelves Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

THE Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), which brings together 93 thousand stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, cash and carry stores and online commerce, with annual sales of BRL 611 billion annual, has no data on returned products. “It is the first time that we are aware of this measurement”, says the vice-president of the entity, Marcio Milan.

Despite considering that the sample used to carry out the study accounts for less than 1% of sales in the sector, Milan says that the results indicate growth. “It is a wake-up call to companies that eventually these things may be happening on a larger or smaller scale, depending on the type of store and region.” He also notes that the list of most returned products is consistent with the current picture: it includes basic items that have had a significant increase in prices and also non-essential products that can be cut in case of a tight budget.

wanted, the Paulista Association of Supermarkets (Apas) declined to comment on the survey.

The movement of returning items on the shelves of items left by the consumer at the supermarket checkout has grown since last month in a store in the capital of São Paulo where Marcos Paulo da Silva moura is assistant manager. “Before, they were, at most, two carts per period and now three up”, he says. Among the items that most return to the shelves are meat and superfluous items, such as cookies, cold cuts and dairy products. The latter are immediately returned to the refrigerator to avoid losses and demand more trips from store personnel.

With a tight budget, retired Maria do Carmo Azevedo, 63, has had to return products several times Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

the retired Maria do Carmo Azevedo, 63 years old, who earns a minimum wage and works as a day laborer, for example, has already left product at the cashier not just once, but several times. With a bag of bread in her hand and another of manioc and pumpkin – the ingredients to prepare the soup –, last Wednesday she checked the price of the biscuit, which, according to her, rose from R$3 to 6.98, and did the math. “If it goes over R$30, I’ll have to take something out, because tomorrow I have to buy bread again.”

On the occasions when Maria do Carmo had to return the product, she remembers that she was very embarrassed. “This has happened a few times because I did the math wrong and also because I was surprised by the prices: today is one and tomorrow is another.”

Juliana Gomes Rosa, 35 years old, who works in the financial market, reduces her purchases before putting them in her cart Photograph: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

Already the consumer Juliana Gomes Rosa, 35 years old, married and mother of two, who works in the financial market, has never had to return a product to the cashier. But the selection is made first. “I’ve stopped choosing things I’d like to buy,” she says.

For six months now, Juliana has felt a huge difference in prices and monthly purchase expenses. Until recently, it paid, on average, BRL 1.5 thousand. Today spend a little more BRL 2 thousand, even having significantly reduced the purchase of non-essential items, such as chocolates and dairy products, and also cut the quantities of basic items, such as sugar. “Our purchasing power has not increased and prices are absurd.”

She explains that the increase in inflation led to the loss of price benchmarks of various products, such as milk, coffee, eggs, oil, olive oil, for example. Juliana says that she, like all Brazilians, is trying to live one day after another so as not to be anxious and to have reflexes in other areas of life. “This whole situation doesn’t just impact shopping: it’s the trip, the school. All this we take away in order to feed ourselves.”