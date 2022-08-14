contest accumulates and prize rises to R$ 4 million

Nobody hit the 15 tens (01-03-06-09-10-11-12-13-14-17-18-19-20-23-25) of Lotofácil’s 2598 contest, held by Caixa tonight (13), in São Paulo. The draw had an estimated maximum prize of R$ 1.5 million, but, as there was no winner, it accumulated and was estimated at R$ 4 million for the next contest.

Although no one took the biggest prize, 199 bets landed 14 of the drawn numbers and took BRL 1,404.92 each. There were also 8,695 bets that hit 13 tens, 113,668 with 12 tens and 641,699 with 11 tens.

The Lotofácil accumulated draw will take place on Monday (15). The 2599 contest will be broadcast on the internet on Caixa’s official YouTube channel, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time).

How to participate in the next Lotofácil draw?

You can place your bet on Lotofácil up to one hour before the draw at accredited lottery shops and on Caixa’s official website. That is, it is possible to register your game until 19:00 on the day of the draw. There are 25 numbers available, and bets are placed on games of 15 to 20 chosen tens. The smallest bet now costs BRL 2.50, while the most expensive is over BRL 38,700. You can also use “Little Surprise” to let the system pick the numbers for you.

What is the chance of winning the Lotofácil jackpot?

With the minimum bet (R$ 2.50), playing 15 tens, the chance of hitting all of them is one in almost 3.3 million. Playing with another ten, the value of the game rises to R$ 40, but the odds increase: they become one in a little over 204 thousand. Whoever bets on 20 numbers increases the chance of winning to one in 211. Lotofácil also has prizes for those who match 14, 13, 12 and 11 points. With the smallest bet, the chance of winning at least the R$5 prize is one in 11.

How does the Lotofácil pool work?

Lotofácil also has a pool available for group bets. The minimum price charged by Caixa in this modality is R$10, and the odds for each participant must start at R$3. In bets with 15 numbers, the number of odds allowed varies between two and eight. With 20 tens, up to 100 shares will be allowed. It is possible to place up to ten bets per pool between 15 and 18 tens. At 19, the number drops to six. Playing 20 numbers, it is allowed to place only one bet.

