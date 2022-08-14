Convicted of child abuse dies after drinking liquid in trial

Frisco Police Department / Reproduction 08.13.2022 Edward Leclair was on trial on five counts, all related to the same victim.

Convicted of sexually abusing a minor, American Edward Leclair died on Thursday after drinking an unidentified liquid while his verdict was read. He then began to feel sick and was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Leclair was on trial in Denton, Texas, on five counts, all related to the same victim. According to prosecutor Jamie Beck, Leclair drank the liquid from a water bottle, described as ‘cloudy’, only after the verdict was read.

“We’ve had people who have fainted, had heart attacks, but never in my 27 years in the profession have we had anything like this,” Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle newspaper.

Leclair was taken to a cell attached to the courtroom, while details of serving his sentence were discussed:

“An investigator of ours noticed that he had swallowed the water. He alerted the bailiff that it might be a good idea to check on him. The bailiff went, and he was unconscious in the cell,” James Beck told CNN. .

Leclair’s attorney, Mike Howard, confirmed that his client drank the liquid during the trial. He, however, says he doesn’t know what it was about.

