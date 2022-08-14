Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras knew how to take advantage of a decisive mistake by Corinthians tonight (13), won the classic and shot at the leadership of the Brasileirão. In a game of the 22nd round, an own goal by Roni defined the 1 to 0 alviverde in Neo Química Arena.

Increasingly packed, Palmeiras shoots and opens nine points in the lead (48 against 39 of the rival). The team now has the entire week reserved for training before hosting Flamengo at home, next Sunday (21), again for the Brasileirão.

Corinthians, on the contrary, saw the crisis increase even more. Without winning for four games, Vítor Pereira’s men will face another test of fire, on Wednesday (17): they need to reverse the two-goal disadvantage against Atlético-GO to continue in the Copa do Brasil. A defeat can overflow the Corinthian cauldron, which started with the squad’s discomfort with the Portuguese coach, followed by the elimination in Libertadores and the departure of Willian.

Corinthians performance: Mistake costs dearly again

Corinthians was dynamic in attack and had positive points in creating plays. The chemistry between Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto worked at times and seems to be improving. In the second half, when the team launched an attack against an already clearly retreating rival, a mistake by Fagner changed everything.

Palmeiras performance: A game of intelligence

Palmeiras took the classic as best they could, without getting too involved in attacking moves, but also adjusting as the rival found solutions to annoy. It even gave spaces that it doesn’t usually offer and in some moves it seemed tired, perhaps because of the wear and tear of Wednesday’s classification (10) over Atlético-MG. At the decisive moment, however, he held the Corinthians pressure in the second half and found the counterattack that shaped the game.

Live from Corinthians

Live from Palmeiras

The best of Corinthians: R. Augusto appears everywhere The number 8 shirt had a great performance and commanded the creation of Corinthians. All the attacks passed through him, some with great danger. He was the one who finished the most, always from outside the area, and demanded attention from Weverton. The rapport with Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto seems to be improving, which is good news for Corinthians. Palmeiras’ best: Gustavo Gómez dominates The defender alviverde had another exemplary performance. He was safe in the covers, didn’t lose a tackle and left Yuri Alberto isolated in the opponent’s attack for most of the game. Murilo, his defense partner, also did very well.