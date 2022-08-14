Corinthians fans protest after defeat to Palmeiras: “Wednesday became an obligation” | Corinthians

Corinthians fans protested against the team after the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras on Saturday night, at Neo Química Arena.

Right after the final whistle, the cry was sung that winning “Wednesday became an obligation”. The corner referred to the duel against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, Corinthians was defeated 2-0.

Afterwards, organized fans went to Radial Leste Avenue, where the team bus leaves, and continued with the protest.

“Team without shame”, sings Corinthians fans after Derby

“Either play for love or play for terror”, “team shameless” and “you have to be a man to play for Coringão” were some of the songs.

See too:

+ Performances: the notes of Corinthians players

+ Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto change shirt numbers

Corinthians fans protest in Itaquera after defeat in Derby

Before the defeat to Palmeiras, Corinthians came from elimination in the Copa Libertadores. On Tuesday, the team lost to Flamengo and fell in the quarterfinals of the South American tournament.

Timão is second in the Brasileirão, nine points behind Palmeiras, and can be overtaken by Fluminense and Athletico-PR with the complement of the round.

1 of 2 Corinthians fans protest after defeat to Palmeiras — Photo: Henrique Toth Corinthians fans protest after defeat to Palmeiras — Photo: Henrique Toth

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!