Corinthians reappears after defeat in Drbi and starts preparation for decision in Copa do Brasil

A few hours after the setback suffered by Palmeiras last Saturday, Corinthians has already started working on the field with an eye on the next commitment, Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. With an eye on the duel with Atlético-GO, Timão trained in confrontation and positioning at CT Joaquim Grava.

As usual, the athletes who stayed on the field for more than 45 minutes against Palmeiras did a regenerative work inside the CT. The rest of the squad started the training period on field 1, with the classic warm-up.

Soon after, in field 2, Vítor Pereira took charge of the activity. The Corinthians coach guided the athletes in a confrontation on a reduced field, while the goalkeepers did their specific training. After that, Corinthians did some positioning work in the field.

Corinthians continues its training routine on Monday. On Tuesday, the team ends its preparation for the decisive duel on Wednesday. The ball rolls at 21:30 at Neo Química Arena and is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. To advance, Timão needs to reverse the adverse score of 2 to 0 built by Atlético-GO in the first game.

See more at: Training of Corinthians, Cast of Corinthians, Vtor Pereira, Copa do Brasil and Corinthians x Atltico-GO.