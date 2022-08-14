Corinthians won only one of the last 11 classics against Palmeiras

Corinthians lost to Palmeiras this Saturday (13), by 1 to 0, at Neo Química Arena, it is still very bad in the classics in 2022 and also against its biggest rival. In three games against Palmeiras this season, Vítor Pereira’s team was defeated three times by his countryman’s team Abel Ferreira — previously lost 2-1 in Paulistão and 3-0 in the 1st round of the Brasileirão.

Against Santos, in 4 games, Corinthians won one, drew another and lost two. Against São Paulo, there were two defeats and a draw. In total, in 10 classics in the year, Corinthians won only one, drew two and lost seven, with a use of only 16.7% of the points. There were 8 goals scored and 13 goals conceded.

Against Palmeiras, Corinthians is going through a very bad moment. In the last 11 games, the team has won only one match, in the 2nd round of the 2021 Brasileirão. Since the 2020 Paulistão finals, when Palmeiras was champion, there have been 11 games, with 6 Palmeiras wins, 4 draws and only 1 victory from Corinthians. Palmeiras scored 19 goals and conceded only 8 goals from Corinthians.

In Itaquera, Palmeiras won their 3rd victory in this period and now became the team with the most victories in the new Corinthians stadium, with six triumphs. In addition, with these results, Palmeiras once again opened up an advantage in the general retrospect of the classic. In 374 Derbies, there are now 133 wins for Palmeiras, 112 draws and 129 wins for Corinthians. In 2020, Corinthians even had a victory in the classic.

