Coritiba fires coach Gustavo Morínigo after defeat to Atlético-MG and enters ZR do Brasileiro | coritiba

Coritiba fired the coach Gustavo Morínigo early this Sunday afternoon. The decision of the board came after the defeat by 1 to 0 for the Atlético-MG in Couto Pereira, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a press conference, President Juarez Moraes e Silva announced the departure of the Paraguayan commander. Along with him, assistants Toro Acuña and Diosnel Burgos, and physical trainer Gonçalo llanos were dismissed. Renê Simões, head of sports, was also fired.

With the defeat to Galo, Coxa dropped to 17th position, with 22 points, and entered the relegation zone. Avaí, with 23 points, is the first outside the Z-4.

We end an important cycle and start another. We decided after reflecting over the last few weeks. I wanted to say to the fans that we have a lot of confidence that we will fulfill the objective (of permanence). — Juarez Morael e Silva, in a press conference

The alviverde summit stated that there is still no negotiation with any replacement and will start talks during the week. Guto Ferreirahowever, is one of the names debated by the G-5 white thigh.

READ MORE

Technical sheet: Coritiba 0x1 Atlético-MG

Performances: Wall makes good defenses; boschilia debut

1 of 2 Gustavo Morínigo, coach of Coritiba — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Gustavo Morínigo, coach of Coritiba — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

Coritiba’s management maintained the discourse that it would keep Morínigo until the end of the contract, at the end of 2022, but could not sustain the narrative. The team comes from three defeats, two in a row against Couto Pereira.

The pressure on the coach has grown since July and has increased this month. During the week, for example, members of an organization went to Graciosa’s CT to demand results.

In the reopening of the window, Coxa hired nine athletes, with some indicated by Morínigo himself. The reinforcements are goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos, defender Jhon Chancellor, left-back Rafael Santos, midfielders Bruno Gomes and Juan Carlos Díaz, midfielders Boschilia and Jesús Trindade, and forwards Hernán Pérez and Matheus Cadorini.

We are restructuring during the championship. We understand the sadness of the crowd. The message is one of faith, optimism and hard work. — Juarez Moraes e Silva

The Paraguayan commander leaves Alto da Glória with access to Serie B (2021) and the title of the Campeonato Paranaense (2022). In all, there were 99 matches, with 43 wins, 22 draws and 34 losses. The utilization was 50.8%.

Hired in January 2021, Morínigo was the third longest-lived coach between Serie A and B. Only Maurício Barbieri (Bragantino) and Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras) were ahead of him.

See what’s new from Coritiba on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

In the next round, Coritiba will visit the Fluminense on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Maracanã.

Fluminense x coritiba : 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

: 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian) coritiba x Avail : 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

: 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian) America-MG x Coritiba: 09/03, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence (Brazilian)