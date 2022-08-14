Criança Esperança: the start was given for the Mesões da Esperança | child Hope

You Mesons of Hope are back and with them countless talents from entertainment, sports, journalism and the digital universe will stop by to answer the public’s calls. Since 9 am this Saturday, É de Casa has already started to heat up the programming with flashes broadcast directly from Mesão, presented by actor Jonathan Azevedo and journalist Ana Paula Araújo. The musicians of the Lima Family are also present throughout the weekend and Monday, putting music to this great meeting. In the sequence, Camilla de Lucas and Babu Santana took charge and took information about donations and everything that could be accompanied throughout the program. Carol Barcellos, Cauã Reymond, Manu Gavassi, Jão, Aline Midlej, Renato Góes are some of the names that will be present this Saturday.

2 of 5 Jão and Manu Gavassi performed at Mesão da Esperança — Photo: Camilla Maia Jão and Manu Gavassi performed at Mesão da Esperança — Photo: Camilla Maia

Themed boards are also expected during these three days. This Saturday, the public was able to follow a special meeting between the former participants of the BBB and On the edge with the participation of Viih Tube, Eliezer, Natália Deodato, Brunna Gonçalvez, Charles Gama, Matheus Pires, Vyni, Arthur Picoli, Caio Afiune, Ipojucan Ícaro and Rízia Cerqueira. Subscription channels also enter this chain of good and are present throughout the programming with some talents from GLOOB, Multishow, sportTV and GNT.

3 of 5 Mesão da Esperança also had a meeting of ex-BBBs — Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira Mesão da Esperança also had a meeting of former BBBs — Photo: Reginaldo Teixeira

Some attractions will still be anchored directly from Mesão, such as Altas Horas, Domingão com Huck and Encontro com Patrícia Poeta. Digital influencers like Mari Maria, Pepita, Lorena Improta, Thaynara OG, Jennifer Dias and Pequena Lô, and singers like Vitão, MC Soffia, Jade Baraldo and WD are some of the names that are also with Criança Esperança this year. Until August 15th, the programming of TV Globo and subscription channels will feature flashes and live entries, connecting the public with the team of artists who answer calls on Mesons of Hope. This year, the campaign is anchored in the concept “Education is our hope” and will benefit 71 institutions across Brazil.

4 of 5 Live this Saturday was attended by Mari Maria, Pepita, Jennifer Dias, Lellê, WD and more — Photo: Ellen Soares Live this Saturday was attended by Mari Maria, Pepita, Jennifer Dias, Lellê, WD and more — Photo: Ellen Soares

There was also a live broadcast on TV Globo’s YouTube channel and on Globoplay, which will also take place this Sunday, the 14th, at 7:30 pm, and on the 15th, covering the show, from 10:00 pm. The program will bring the backstage of the mesons, conversations with those who pass by, in the best red carpet style and many musical attractions will occupy two hours of live programming. The public will be able to follow all the details through TV Globo’s social networks, where there will be special coverage on all platforms.

We will have real-time coverage during the Criança Esperança campaign. Journalists who wish to receive information and photos can access the link to join the Whatsapp group, where the material will be sent simultaneously. Access the link to join https://chat.whatsapp.com/ImItCF1p7hX84gEhJ5fqLm

Child Hope Show

5 of 5 Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira will be the presenters of the Criança Esperança 2022 show — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira will be the presenters of the Criança Esperança 2022 show — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha

The show will take place on August 15, right after Pantanal, and will be presented by Taís Araujo, Tadeu Schmidt, Marcos Mion and Paulo Vieira. For musicals, names like Maria Bethânia, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo, Gabriel Sater, Guito, L7nnon, Gloria Groove, Duda Beat, Rebecca, Ludmilla, Pabllo Vittar, Gaby Amarantos, Péricles, Dilsinho, Carlinhos Brown, Timbaladies, Pedro Sampaio, Toni Garrido, Júnior Lima, Djonga, Liniker and Ana Karina are already confirmed. During the show, the public will also see videos with real stories of beneficiaries of projects supported by ‘Criança Esperança’. The show has artistic direction by Antonia Prado, executive direction by Rafael Dragaud and genre direction by Mariano Boni.

About Child Hope