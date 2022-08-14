photo: Publicity/Cruise Cruzeiro presses, but stays in a tie with Chapecoense for Serie B

This Saturday afternoon (13/8), at Estdio Man Garrincha, in Brasilia, Cruzeiro pressed and created the best chances, but ended up in a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Lucas Oliveira was the one who scored the celestial goal in equality in the Federal District.

After 11 victories, this was Cruzeiro’s first stumbling block as home team in the current edition of the Segunda División. The result, however, does not change the classification table: Raposa remains the absolute leader, with 53 points – 19th of Londrina, the first team outside the G4 -, and counts down the days to access Serie A.

Cruzeiro’s next match in Serie B against Grmio (3rd place, with 43 points). The match valid for the 25th round will take place at Arena do Grmio, in Porto Alegre, at 4:00 pm next Sunday (21/8).

Table of Contents Cruzeiro x Chapecoense: photos of the duel at Man Garrincha

The game

Second time

CRUISE 1×1 CHAPECOENSE Cruzeiro x Chapecoense: photos of the duel at Man Garrincha Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure Photos of the match between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The game was played this Saturday (13), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. – photo: Cruise/Disclosure

The game

Cruzeiro started the game with the usual volume. Pezzolano’s team sought to keep possession of the ball and attack Chapecoense from the beginning. However, in the 5th minute, there was a blow: in a pass of the defense after charging from the side, Raposa gave space to Felipe Ferreira to finish from outside the area. The ball died in Rafael Cabral’s nets: 1 to 0.

The celestial posture after the conceded goal did not change. A cross by Matheus Bidu was deflected and almost stopped in the nets. Cruzeiro was trying to overcome a defensively organized Chapecoense with the lowest lines and found good passes between these lines, but they especially sinned in the technical gestures in the attack.

In the middle of the first half, Pezzolano reversed the wingers, as in the comeback victory against Londrina. Bidu took over the right aisle, while Bruno Rodrigues fell to the left. With the change, Cruzeiro started to invade the area more on the left side, but still had difficulties to create clear goalscoring opportunities.

In the final stretch, Fox launched even more attack, while Chape prioritized strong area protection. Mainly with arrivals from the sides and crossings, Pezzolano’s team was approaching the Santa Catarina goal. Bruno Rodrigues was the one who took the most initiative from one against one, but it wasn’t enough to even the score in the initial stage.

Second time

At halftime, Pezzolano made a debut for Cruzeiro: Wesley Gasolina took the place of Matheus Bidu. In the first few minutes, Bruno Rodrigues made a beautiful individual move on the left and crossed low. The ball crossed the area for a dangerous shot by Gasolina, which resulted in a corner. Then, another shot by Cruzeiro forced a good defense by Saulo.

At 3 minutes, the pressure had an effect: Oliveira took advantage of Chay’s corner kick to head straight into the back of the net: 1 to 1. Cruzeiro followed with total initiative and, shortly after the goal, once again forced the defenses of Chape’s goalkeeper with a cross and a shot from outside the area by Bruno Rodrigues.

The pressure followed. With more and more impetus – and players on the attack – to seek a comeback, Raposa hovered around the Santa Catarina team’s area looking for a second goal. The course of the complementary stage, however, “cooled” the celestial ascents. In the 23rd minute, Bianqui forced a beautiful save from Rafael Cabral with a mid-range kick.

At that moment, Pezzolano answered the requests of the fans at Man Garrincha and put Edu and Rafa Silva in the vacancies of Luvannor and Daniel Jnior, respectively. Shortly after, Chay left the field for the return of Willian Oliveira. The new changes did little to change the game’s scenario, and Cruzeiro continued to struggle to produce offensively – although they suffered nothing in the defensive aspect.

In the 40th minute, Rodolfo replaced Neto Moura. On the basis of the “total attack”, Raposa launched several players forward in search of the tie-breaking goal and reached it in the extra time, with Bruno Rodrigues, but the move was invalidated, as the attacker pushed the ball into the nets with the left hand. The draw with Chape was the first stumbling block for Cruzeiro as home team in this Serie B.

CRUISE 1×1 CHAPECOENSE

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Bruno Rodrigues, Machado, Neto Moura (Rodolfo) and Matheus Bidu (Wesley Gasolina); Daniel Jnior (Rafa Silva), Chay (Willian Oliveira) and Luvannor (Edu).

technician: Paulo Pezzolano

Chapecoense

Saul; Ronei, Lo, Xando and Fernando; Pablo Oliveira (Marcelo Freitas), Matheus Bianqui and Darlan (Frazan); Felipe Ferreira (Thoms), Alisson (Kevin) and Willian Popp (Chrystian).

technician: Marcelo Cabo

Reason: 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Place: Man Garrincha Stadium, in Brasilia

referee: Svio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF)

assistants: Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (Fifa/DF)

VAR: Mrcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

goals: Felipe Ferreira (Chapecoense, at 5″ of the 1°T); Oliveira (Cruzeiro, at 3′ of the 2°T)

yellow cards: Pablo Oliveira, Lo, Saulo (Chapecoense)