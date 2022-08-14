Cruzeiro X Chapecoense – Supersports

22

1 time Now it’s Felipe Ferreira’s turn to be fouled. Departure is quite lacking.

1 time Willian Popp to Filipe Machado with a foul in the center circle.

1 time Henrique Luvannor plays in the area and Saulo cuts with a punch.

1 time Chay receives on the left near the sideline and fouled down.

1 time Henrique Luvannor takes the free-kick and the defender takes one more.

1 time Mineiro team is fouled on the left.

1 time Daniel Jnior triggered in the midfield, risks left-handed and plays left of Saulo’s goal.

1 time Darlan pulls counterattack and stopped with a foul.

1 time Bidu raises from the left in the area at the second post and Xando easily retreats to Saulo.

1 time Daniel Jnior passes too hard on the right for Bruno Rodrigues and round gets lost on the side.

1 time Felipe Ferreira dominates near midfield and is fouled down.

1 time ALMOST!!! Bidu crosses with a detour on the left, Saulo recovers and slaps!

1 time Cruzeiro presses and goes up in search of a tie.

1 time Bruno Rodrigues advances to the right, divides with the marking and gives goal kick.

1 time A corner is taken in the area and Verdo’s defense pushes away.

1 time Chay presses Ronei’s exit, curls up and gets a corner kick.

1 time Felipe Ferreira scores his first goal with the Chapecoense shirt.

1 time GOOOOOOOLLL DA CHAPECOENSE!!! FELIPE FERREIRA!!! Shirt 94 receives on the right, arrives at the entrance of the area, kicks low with a left-handed and sends in the left corner of Rafael Cabral opening the score in Man Garrincha!

1 time Long throw on the right for William Popp. Eduardo Brock anticipates and makes the cut.

1 time Bidu takes advantage of leftovers at the entrance of the area and finishes on top.

1 time Bidu puts Ronei’s legs in from the left, but he can’t evolve.

1 time Bruno Rodrigues launched in front by the right, does not reach and the ball is lost by the base line.

1 time EAT THE! Ball rolling for Cruzeiro and Chapecoense!

1 time Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

1 time Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

1 time Players from both teams enter Man Garrincha’s lawn.

1 time In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Chapecoense 2×0 at Arena Cond. Geovane Jesus and Edu scored the goals.

1 time Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Vitor Carmona Metestaine (SP) the assistant and Marrubson Melo Freitas (DF) the observer.

1 time Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF) is the referee of the match. Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF) are the assistants.

1 time Vagner, Cleylton, Jonathan, Kevin, Frazan, Betinho, Marcelo Freitas, Lima, Chrystian and Thoms are the reserves.

1 time Chapecoense goes to the field with Saulo; Ronei, Lo, Xando and Fernando; Pablo Oliveira, Matheus Bianqui, Darlan, Felipe Ferreira and Alisson Farias; William Popp.

1 time Victor Ramos is suspended and does not play.

1 time Verdo do Oeste has not won for 5 rounds, is in 16th place with 25 points and needs a victory to get away from the relegation zone.

1 time On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wagner Leonardo, Wesley Gasolina, Fernando Canesin, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Edu, Rafael Silva and Rodolfo.

1 time Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Daniel Jnior, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Chay and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues and Henrique Luvannor.

1 time Joo Paulo, Jaj, Leo Pais, Stnio and Geovane Jesus are injured and do not play.

1 time Undefeated for 6 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 52 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.

1 time The good weather in the Federal District. Thermometers read 28C at this point.

1 time The game will be held at the Man Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.