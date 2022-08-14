Cruzeiro X Chapecoense – Supersports

  • 22
    1 time

    Now it’s Felipe Ferreira’s turn to be fouled. Departure is quite lacking.

  • 21
    1 time

    Willian Popp to Filipe Machado with a foul in the center circle.

  • 20
    1 time

    Henrique Luvannor plays in the area and Saulo cuts with a punch.

  • 20
    1 time

    Chay receives on the left near the sideline and fouled down.

  • 19
    1 time

    Henrique Luvannor takes the free-kick and the defender takes one more.

  • 18
    1 time

    Mineiro team is fouled on the left.

  • 17
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior triggered in the midfield, risks left-handed and plays left of Saulo’s goal.

  • 16
    1 time

    Darlan pulls counterattack and stopped with a foul.

  • 15
    1 time

    Bidu raises from the left in the area at the second post and Xando easily retreats to Saulo.

  • 14
    1 time

    Daniel Jnior passes too hard on the right for Bruno Rodrigues and round gets lost on the side.

  • 13
    1 time

    Felipe Ferreira dominates near midfield and is fouled down.

  • 11
    1 time

    ALMOST!!! Bidu crosses with a detour on the left, Saulo recovers and slaps!

  • 10
    1 time

    Cruzeiro presses and goes up in search of a tie.

  • 9
    1 time

    Bruno Rodrigues advances to the right, divides with the marking and gives goal kick.

  • 8
    1 time

    A corner is taken in the area and Verdo’s defense pushes away.

  • 7
    1 time

    Chay presses Ronei’s exit, curls up and gets a corner kick.

  • 6
    1 time

    Felipe Ferreira scores his first goal with the Chapecoense shirt.

  • 5
    1 time

    GOOOOOOOLLL DA CHAPECOENSE!!! FELIPE FERREIRA!!! Shirt 94 receives on the right, arrives at the entrance of the area, kicks low with a left-handed and sends in the left corner of Rafael Cabral opening the score in Man Garrincha!

  • 4
    1 time

    Long throw on the right for William Popp. Eduardo Brock anticipates and makes the cut.

  • 3
    1 time

    Bidu takes advantage of leftovers at the entrance of the area and finishes on top.

  • two
    1 time

    Bidu puts Ronei’s legs in from the left, but he can’t evolve.

  • 1
    1 time

    Bruno Rodrigues launched in front by the right, does not reach and the ball is lost by the base line.

  • 0
    1 time

    EAT THE! Ball rolling for Cruzeiro and Chapecoense!

  • 0
    1 time

    Almost everything ready for the start of the game.

  • 0
    1 time

    Athletes profiled for the performance of the national anthem of Brazil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players from both teams enter Man Garrincha’s lawn.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the 1st round, Cruzeiro beat Chapecoense 2×0 at Arena Cond. Geovane Jesus and Edu scored the goals.

  • 0
    1 time

    Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP) commands VAR. Vitor Carmona Metestaine (SP) the assistant and Marrubson Melo Freitas (DF) the observer.

  • 0
    1 time

    Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF) is the referee of the match. Lucas Costa Modesto (DF) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (DF) are the assistants.

  • 0
    1 time

    Vagner, Cleylton, Jonathan, Kevin, Frazan, Betinho, Marcelo Freitas, Lima, Chrystian and Thoms are the reserves.

  • 0
    1 time

    Chapecoense goes to the field with Saulo; Ronei, Lo, Xando and Fernando; Pablo Oliveira, Matheus Bianqui, Darlan, Felipe Ferreira and Alisson Farias; William Popp.

  • 0
    1 time

    Victor Ramos is suspended and does not play.

  • 0
    1 time

    Verdo do Oeste has not won for 5 rounds, is in 16th place with 25 points and needs a victory to get away from the relegation zone.

  • 0
    1 time

    On the bench are Gabriel Mesquita, Wagner Leonardo, Wesley Gasolina, Fernando Canesin, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro, Willian Oliveira, Edu, Rafael Silva and Rodolfo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is scheduled with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Daniel Jnior, Neto Moura, Filipe Machado, Chay and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues and Henrique Luvannor.

  • 0
    1 time

    Joo Paulo, Jaj, Leo Pais, Stnio and Geovane Jesus are injured and do not play.

  • 0
    1 time

    Undefeated for 6 rounds, Raposa leads Serie B with 52 points, 10 ahead of Bahia.

  • 0
    1 time

    The good weather in the Federal District. Thermometers read 28C at this point.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game will be held at the Man Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we will follow the duel between Cruzeiro and Chapecoense in a match valid for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

