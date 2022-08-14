Cuiabá beats Juventude in Deyverson’s debut and leaves Z4

Cuiabá beat Juventude 1-0 tonight (13) and got back to knowing what a victory is in the Brasileirão after five rounds without triumphs. The match valid for the 22nd round was played at Arena Pantanal, in Mato Grosso, and featured the debut of forward Deyverson, after four months without entering the field.

With the victory, the golden team climbed the table and left the relegation zone. Now, the team occupies the 15th position, with 25 points added. Juventude, on the other hand, remains in the bottom of the Brasileirão, with 16 points.

It went well: Rafael Gava

Rafael Gava couldn’t let go of his, but the midfielder was crucial in Dourado’s midfield, winning aerial duels and investing speed in transitions between sectors whenever triggered, especially when scoring with Pepê and Valdivia.

It was bad: Bruno Nazario

Bruno Nazário was not focused on the match. The striker of the Caxias do Sul team lost the ball in moves that could have given another direction to the game and was unable to develop clear plays that were rehearsed.

André scores again after seven rounds

André finally returned to score for the team. Before scoring the first goal of today’s game, the forward had only scored for the Mato Grosso team in the 11th round, in a 1-1 draw with Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brasileirão.

Deyverson debuts at Dourado

Recently signed, Deyverson debuted for Cuiabá replacing André at 14 of the second half. The last time the striker was on the field was still for the Campeonato Paulista playing for Palmeiras. After being without a club, he started to maintain his fitness on his own. The forward even had a chance to score in the 34′, but isolated the ball and sent it to the stands of the Pantanal Arena.

Cuiabá prioritizes possession and seizes chances

The Cuiabá defense, despite the rival pressure at times, managed to keep calm and avoid the worst. Although they opened the scoring and had more possession of the ball, prioritizing control of the game, unlike Juventude, who focused on attacking, the team did not show much danger and knew how to take advantage of one of the few clear chances they had, having balanced the game with the visitors. in the final minutes of the first leg.

End of the win fast

Cuiabá felt again the taste of victory after five rounds without knowing what it was to win. The team’s last triumph before today’s match was 1-0 against Botafogo, in the 16th round of the Brasileirão. In addition to winning again, the team managed to get out of the table for now.

Youth sins in the air balls

With a well-defined tactical posture with three defenders, Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and Nogueira did not advance and focused on hitting arrivals, but they sinned by easily accepting aerial plays from the Dourada team. The offensive sector, on the other hand, showed danger and managed to arrive several times, mainly on the left side of the field, but without success when finishing.

Chronology

Dourado finished seven times against the goal, five from inside the area in alternating plays in which the best chances came with Gabriel Pirani in the 25′ and Rafael Gava in the 45′ of the first half. Juventude arrived in three shots, but the best opportunity came from Pitta in the 14th minute.

In the second stage, Rafael Gava, even before the first minute, tried from outside the area, demanding a great defense from Pegorari. Pepê, two minutes later, also tried his own, but the ball was weak towards the goal.

next games

In the next round, Dourado travels to face Atlético-GO, on Thursday (18), at 18:00 (Brasília time). Juventude will only return to the field next weekend, on Sunday (21), against Botafogo, at 11 am.

DATASHEET:

CUIABA 1 x 0 YOUTH

Competition: Brazilian Serie A, 22nd round

Date and time: August 13, 2022 (Saturday), at 8:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá (MT)

Referee: Marielson Alves da Silva

Auxiliaries: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos and Rafael Odilio Ramos dos Santos

Yellow cards: Alan Empereur, Gabriel Pirani, Pepê, Gabriel Pirani, Daniel Guedes (CUI); Yuri Lima, Elton, Jadson (JUV)

goals: André (CUI), at 21 of the 1st quarter

CUIABA: Walter, Alan Empereur (Camilo), Joaquim, Marllon, Daniel Guedes (João Lucas), Rafael Gava (Paulão), Gabriel Pirani (André Luís), Pepê, Osorio, Valdívia and André (Deyverson). Technician: Antonio Oliveira.

YOUTH: Pegorari, Thalisson Kelven (Capixaba), Paulo Miranda, Nogueira, Rodrigo Soares, Yuri Lima (Elton), Jadson (Vitor Gabriel), Bruno Nazário, Moraes (Vitor Leque), Felipe Pires and Pitta (Ricardo Bueno). Technician: Umberto Louzer.