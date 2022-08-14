Customers accuse supermarket chain of ’embarrassing poorer families’ with new product redesign – Metro World News Brasil

Consumers have criticized UK supermarket chain Asda over the design and new color of the economy line, claiming it is “shaming the poorest families”.

The chain has moved white-packaged ‘Smart Price’ products to the brighter design ‘Just Essentials’ range.

The change recently provoked a real controversy in the country, as detailed by the website The Mirror.

Customers accuse supermarket chain of ’embarrassing poorer families’ with new product redesign

The supermarket chain said it will be the “biggest economy line ever” to help shoppers fight rising costs.

According to The Mirror, a buyer said the bright color screams, “We are poor!”

However, the bright yellow design has led some people to claim that it stands out too much and gives shoppers “poverty markers”.

Asda chain said its customers were “loving” the line.

A spokesperson said: “We don’t understand why anyone would feel embarrassed about saving money.”

The chain said the new line “is poised to become the largest low-cost essentials line on the market” with 293 products.

Still according to the information, it’s 50% more than the smart price range it’s replacing. Check out:

