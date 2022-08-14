Deyverson debuts for Cuiabá simulating aggression and becomes a meme

Cuiabá’s victory over Juventude by 1-0 was overshadowed by two bids carried out by debutant Deyverson in the Mato Grosso team. In two different moves, the attacker simulated aggression and soon became a meme on social media.

In the first move, having his hair touched by the steering wheel Elton, from Juventude, the forward throws himself on the ground and puts his hands on his face, simulating an aggression and drawing the attention of referee Marielson Alves da Silva.

In the second image captured by the TV, the player tries to give Vitor Fan a pen and jumps even before being touched during the entry of the ball and falls to the ground, remaining for a few seconds. Vitor was sent off after this move, but the referee was called to VAR and canceled the red card, showing only one yellow card. See the bids below.

Recently signed, Deyverson debuted for Cuiabá replacing André at 14 of the second half. The last time the striker was on the field was still for the Campeonato Paulista playing for Palmeiras, and after being without a club, he started to maintain his physical preparation on his own.

During the game, the forward even had a chance to score in the 34′, but isolated the ball and sent the ball into the stands of the Pantanal Arena. , at 18:00 (Brasilia time).

Libertadores Final

The unlikely hero of Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Flamengo, which gave the alviverde team their third title in the Copa Libertadores da América last year, Deyverson achieved something even more unpredictable in that match by diverting the focus from the title goal – which he scored. at four minutes of extra time -, starring another scene that gained even more prominence on social networks: the simulation of a foul after being touched by the referee.

The move took place in the final minutes of the second half of extra time, when the striker received the ball in the Palmeiras attack field and, alone, carried it to the bottom line, until he was disarmed by the Flamengo defense and committed a foul.

Afterwards, referee Nestor Pitana gave Deyverson a light tap on the back, as if asking the player to hurry up. The Palmeiras athlete then fell and rolled on the lawn, simulating an aggression.