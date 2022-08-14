Dial Denúncia publishes poster asking for information about father and daughter fugitives from millionaire coup | Rio de Janeiro

This Saturday (13) the Portal dos Procurados, from Dial Denúncia, released a poster asking for information that could lead to the location of Diana Rosa Aparecida Stanesco Vuletic and Slavko Vuletic . The two are pointed out by investigations by the Special Police Station for Assistance to the Elderly Person (DEAPTI), as involved in a coup against an 82-year-old woman who is the widow of an art collector who died in 2015.

The two, who are father and daughter, are considered fugitives by the Civil Police since Wednesday (10), when the Sol Poente operation was launched, to recover the estimated loss of BRL 725 million suffered by the gallery owner Genevieve Boghici. The loss would have occurred through extortion payments and theft of paintings, including works by artists such as Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti.

Dial-Denunciation launches poster in search of fugitives in the Boghici case

The Hotline warns that Diana Rosa has tattoos on both arms.

Already arrested for the crime: Sabine Boghicidaughter of the elderly woman; Gabriel Nicolau Traslavina Hafliger, Jacqueline Stanescos and Rosa Stanesco Nicolau.

2 of 3 Portal dos Procurados, from Dial Denunciation, highlights that Diana Rosa has tattoos on both arms — Photo: Publicity/ Dial Denúncia Portal dos Procurados, from Dial Denunciation, highlights that Diana Rosa has tattoos on both arms — Photo: Publicity / Dial Denúncia

Before the operation, Diana had been arrested in April on charges of extortion and embezzlement when charging R$4,300 from an unemployed woman for “spiritual surgery”.

At the time, she was arrested by police officers of the 13th DP (Ipanema) for extortion and embezzlement. She approached the victim saying she had a “very beautiful aura”. After asking questions, Diana asked the victim to go to her apartment on Avenida Nossa Senhora de Copacabana, where she said the woman was the victim of a “job”.

For the procedure, Diana charged R$ 4.3 thousand. The victim said she did not have the money because she was unemployed, but that she could pay R$1,000, as it was the amount available in her account.

Diana accepted, but shortly afterwards stated that if she didn’t pay the remaining amount, she would transfer the “spiritual burden” to her. The victim then decided to go to the police. The arrest was converted into provisional release and precautionary measures.

In addition to extortion and embezzlement, she has convictions for slander, misrepresentation and prejudice.

According to the investigations that led to the Sol Poente operation, Diana would have approached Genevieve Boghici in January 2020 and warned her about an “incurable disease” that befell her daughter. The meeting would have been the first step in the extortion scheme.

3 of 3 Picture recovered in Operation Sol Poente — Photo: Reproduction Picture recovered in Operation Sol Poente — Photo: Reproduction

Slavko Vuletic, father of Diana Rosa and Rosa Stanesco is pointed out by investigations as having received transfers worth just over R$5 million.

The money was supposed to pay for spiritual work for Sabine Boghici’s “false healing” between January and February 2020.

The Disque Denúncia calls for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the father and daughter to contact the service channels. Anonymity is guaranteed.

SERVICE

wanted portal