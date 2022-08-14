Dinei on Corinthians athletes and coach: ‘They don’t deserve the crowd’

After the defeat in the classic against Palmeiras in the middle of Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão, Dinei raised the tone in front of the current moment of Corinthians. The former player published a video criticizing athletes and the coaching staff, and sent a message about the match next Wednesday (16), against Atlético-GO, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“So, I’m going to say something to you, to the players and the coaching staff. You don’t deserve the fans you have, see. Wednesday, you don’t beat this Atlético-GO. You don’t pass. , he fired, in a threatening tone.

The defeat to the biggest rival happens in a delicate moment of the Corinthians season. The team led by the Portuguese Vítor Pereira was eliminated from Libertadores last Tuesday (9) to Flamengo, in the quarterfinals.

In the Brazilian Championship, Alvinegro paulista is the current vice-leader, but saw the distance for Palmeiras increase to nine points.

In addition, the team can also say goodbye to the Copa do Brasil. To avoid elimination and advance in the tournament, Corinthians will have to reverse the 2-0 defeat suffered by Atlético-GO in the first leg.

As if the recent results were not enough, the football presented by the team has also displeased the fans. At the press conference after the Derby, the Corinthians coach was asked if he feared losing his job because of the pressure he was under, and laughed at the question.

Dinei was present at Neo Química Arena tonight (13th) and didn’t like what he saw. The 51-year-old former striker is the only Brazilian three-time champion defending Corinthians (1990, 1998 and 1999) and has engraved his name in the history of the Parque São Jorge club.