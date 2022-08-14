Discover 10 free games to enjoy with friends on consoles | Games

Free games, or free-to-play (F2P), exist in the most diverse genres for consoles — from cooperative adventures to games where competition is the center of the premise. Games like Fall Guys, Fortnite and Multiversus are recent examples of great success, as they offer a great deal of fun to enjoy with friends and they’re all free. In addition to these, in the digital stores of Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) and Nintendo Switch, there is a wide variety of titles for the most diverse tastes that can be downloaded and installed at no cost.

To help promote accessible gaming, the TechTudo made a list of 10 popular, free games with great potential for fun that can be found in versions for these consoles. Check out!

Fall Guys was a huge success when it was released — first on PS4, when it was made available directly on PS Plus, and then when it gained more versions for other platforms. Initially it was a paid game, but it became free in 2022, which helped to increase its popularity. Produced by the Mediatonic studio and today part of Epic Games, the game is a kind of battle royale with scavenger hunts.

The premise is simple: control your character, Fall Guy, and try to cross the stage full of obstacles to reach first. Several other players will try to hinder you at the same time and only one will be the big winner. Not always everything depends only on your skill, as the stages are full of challenges that will try to throw you out whenever possible. Despite the cuteness, some stages of the game can be quite challenging.

Developed by Psyonix, Rocket League is yet another case of a popular game that went free and grew its audience after that. The game is car football, basically. Teams of up to three participants for each side compete for possession of the ball and also try to score the most goals within the time of each match.

In the game, you can customize your vehicles, choose various models and even participate in championships. The title is one of the most fun of the free multiplayer games, even because of the premise, which is not very common even when compared to other free games.

MultiVersus – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XBSX/S and PC

MultiVersus is one of the more recent examples on the list. The game mixes fighting and action, in the best Super Smash Bros. style. In the game there are characters and fighters from various universes of the Warner Bros group, including figures that came from movies, cartoons, series and even other games. It is possible to play with Batman, Harley Quinn, Finn, Jake, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, Shaggy, among many others. The idea is that, over time, the game will be updated with more characters and the cast will never stop growing. The combats are fast and each character has their specific attacks and blows – and it is possible to play in teams or alone.

Because it’s free, MultiVersus offers paid characters. Some are free occasionally, so that players can test, for example. But to have permanent access, you have to buy it. The bright side is that you can do this without spending real money; only with coins obtained throughout the matches, which makes life easier for those who want to collect them all.

Fortnite – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XBSX/S, SW and PC

Epic Games’ flagship, Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royales at the moment. The game takes place on an island where 100 participants have to compete for survival and eliminate each other. In standard mode, only one wins, but it is also possible to play in teams and on different maps, according to availability.

One of the most fun aspects of Fortnite is in the customization. The in-game store always offers costumes of various famous characters. There are iconic movie skins, such as Alien and Terminator, as well as figures from TV shows, books and comics. Among the heroes, there is a lot of offer from Marvel and DC, including Spider-Man, Batman, Superman and Captain America, as well as original characters for those who want to buy.

Another powerful representative of the Battle Royale genre on the market, Call of Duty: Warzone was born as a multiplayer mode of the latest games in the FPS series. However, the game was so successful that it became a separate product and today is one of Activision’s development and promotion focuses.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, the rules are the same as in any other Battle Royale style — multiplayer combat where only one player (or a team) can emerge victorious. The game also has high customization and has already featured famous characters, in addition to equipment. Like the other games in the saga, this is a game focused on frantic, first-person action.

Genshin Impact is a third-person RPG heavily influenced by the Zelda franchise and has a vast open world for exploration. The story involves world legends and magical creatures, but combat is the full plate of the experience. The clashes are in real time and use the characters’ abilities, such as magic and ranged attacks. The game lets you assemble teams of heroes and switch between them during the action, in real time.

This is a free game that is available for few platforms — as for consoles, the game can only be enjoyed by PlayStation owners, but it is also possible to play on PC and on Android and iPhone (iOS) devices. Genshin Impact also has a distinct multiplayer idea, as its focus is on exploration for one user and the online component is secondary. This does not, however, prevent it from being fun and also serving to enjoy with friends.

Brawlhalla – PS4, XO, SW, PC, And and iOS

Brawlhalla is produced by Ubisoft and, like MultiVersus, it is also a title that takes its inspiration from Super Smash Bros. in gameplay. That is, it is a fighting game, but with a focus on action, featuring real-time combat with multiple characters at the same time on a platform. Whoever is the last to fall from the arena wins.

Brawlhalla is an easy game to enjoy, as it has a very simple and intuitive learning curve. There are several original characters, as well as others from Ubisoft’s own games. The game allows up to eight participants to join in the same battle, either free for everyone or in teams, and features a 2D graphic style.

Dauntless – PS4, XBO, SW and PC

Dauntless is produced by Phoenix Labs, but is also under the command of Epic Games. In addition to being free, the game has a very interesting proposal: the cooperative hunt for gigantic and dangerous monsters, as in Capcom’s Monster Hunter series. This is great as it becomes a free and affordable option for anyone looking to play something in style. Multiplayer allows up to four participants in combat.

The premise involves a world dominated by monsters and the player is a hunter who needs to participate in missions to fight them. Killed monsters yield loot, which in turn, serve to craft armor, weapons and other items that will help you along the journey. It is an “infinite game”, always updated with lots of content.

While Dauntless is a free option for those looking to play Monster Hunter, Path of Exile could be ideal for those looking for an alternative to Diablo. The RPG and action game by Grindin Gear Games has a classic format of exploration, combat and evolution in the style of the Blizzard title, but there is plenty of space for it to also have a lot of personality to offer its players.

Because it is an MMO, that is, a passive multiplayer game, the journey in the game is practically infinite. The medieval world of Path of Exile can be played in an isometric view and there are a number of character classes, between mages and warriors, for the player to choose from. The game also has many customization options.

Super Bomberman R Online – PS4, XBOS, SW and PC

Super Bomberman R Online is a great free option to enjoy with friends on consoles and remember the times of the Super Nintendo, when it was considered one of the best multiplayer games to play on the same device. The Super Bomberman R Online version supports up to 64 players.

The good news is that, in the latest version, playing together has become easier: it is possible to play with people from all over the world in frantic and online matches. The rule remains the same: place bombs in the scenario to blow up your opponents and escape whenever possible from third-party bombs. The only problem is that in order to create an exclusive room, one of the users has to pay for the season pass. But that doesn’t stop others from entering for free to enjoy, via invitation.

