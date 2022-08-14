Disturbing and brutal, Netflix movie for the strong-hearted grips the viewer from start to finish

Sion Sono is not an easy director. The general public, who watches “Don’t Look Up” (2021), directed by Adam McKay, or “The Irishman” (2019), by Martin Scorsese, new classics of contemporary cinema, ends up coming across at some point with the the work of the Japanese man, a man who takes seriously the maxim that art serves to annoy and, thus, knows exactly his place in the world. These neophytes will be surprised, for better or worse, especially if they take as a benchmark what the industry usually releases from time to time, contemplating terror and suspense, especially, obviously, but not only.

Those who are somewhat familiar with Sono’s work immediately recognize his brand. In “Floresta de Sangue”, the filmmaker maintains his fixed idea of ​​schoolgirls in uniform who shamelessly indulge in sexual games sprinkled with some sadism, apparently unpretentious games that do not end well, collective suicides, the total insubordination against chronological time, the metalinguistic jokes in which some lunatic always aspires to be a film director and, last but not least, blood, a controversial resource that can both ignite the spectator and irrevocably repel him.

The 2019 film focuses on what Sono does best, with providential innovations. Owner of a vast portfolio, with almost fifty productions in his account over a 32-year career, in “Floresta de Sangue” the director goes back to his origins and delivers a story very similar to the one he presented in his debut, in 1989. “Bicycle Sighs” also featured failed protagonists who dream of making movies while the rest of the high school class goes off to college and earns money. Equally delirious and full of purposeful excesses, bypassing the sameness, the boredom, three decades later, Sono composes another plot of disturbing nonsense, but never gratuitous, which may even extend a little beyond the reasonable, but ends on the spot. certain. And Sion Sono ratifies like few others the commonplace that the passage of time is relative.

The basis of “Forest of Blood” is Joe Murata. The antagonist played by Kippei Shiina, around whom the director’s entire script moves, closes almost every door, but leaves a window ajar. Sono centers the entire mystery of the feature on this figure, of whom very little is known. Murata may be both the serial killer that inspires the terror of viewers of the newsletter, but at the same time he claims to have attended Harvard, as an agent of the CIA, the American intelligence center. What the type embodied by Shiina is really is a compulsive megalomaniac, who uses his charisma to give rise to his villainy, who finds a fertile environment in order to grow up without ties to an amateur theater group that stages a very unusual version. from “Romeo and Juliet”.

Taeko and Mitsuko, characters by actresses Kyooko Hinami and Eri Kamataki, coordinated the editing, until tragedy struck the troupe. Sono takes advantage of the episode to expand, in flashback, about the girls’ love experiences, a moment in the story in which the component of homosexuality between women enters, which here becomes another of their compulsions. As it is one of the most cunning directors in the history of cinema, it is not possible to say if the traumatic event that takes the group would be a punishment for the deviation from the behavior taken by default – even though Murata and Mitsuko engage in a bizarre courtship in the sequence -, but what really matters is to pay attention to the fact that the fake director takes advantage of his girlfriend’s fragility. Another one of the cat’s jumps to be less fooled with “Forest of Blood”.

Interestingly, their relationship is fostered by the other members of the company. Mixing the real and the merely suggested in a way that only he himself knows, Sono takes a turn in his narrative and makes Murata his great central character. His sinister figure is not detected and, worse: the cast entrusts him with the production of the show, which becomes a film, when the story actually takes on its macabre aura. Murata becomes who he is in essence, using Mitsuko, Taeko and the team members to satisfy his predatory instinct, following a bloody massacre like few times seen in the movies. It is Sono giving reason to the collective unconscious, which sees in the person of the film director a dangerously ambitious subject, obsessed with perfection, who goes over anyone and does what has to be done in order to obtain the best frame, the light the most revealing, the most mesmerizing colors. For him, cinema is made with a camera in his hand, many ideas in his head and a thousand demons on the loose.

Sono speaks through Murata’s mouth when he claims that movies are emotions — and much more than what Kippei Shiina’s character states as basic constituents of the human soul, namely, joy, anger, happiness and sadness. The subversive intelligence of his work throws the viewer into a narrative maelstrom that often amalgamates the four and many others, fostering such confusion that it is impossible to leave the same way as you enter. Shoulder to masters like John Carpenter from “They Live” (1988) or George A. Romero (1940-2017), one of the directors who most helped popularize (and refine) horror, Sion Sono doesn’t mind being a nuisance. . In a world and environment so used to only seeing and hearing what will not hurt their delicate susceptibilities, it is an artistic capital worthy of admiration.

Movie: Forest of Blood

Direction: Zion Sleep

Year: 2019

Genres: Thriller/Crime

Note: 9/10