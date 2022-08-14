Djavan’s son sings his father’s song and doesn’t excite audience

Max Viana, son of singer Djavan, participated in “É de Casa” today to honor his father, but it seems that he did not thrill the morning audience of TV Globo. On Twitter, viewers criticized the musician’s performance, who sang at songs “Flor de Lis” and “Te Devoro”

In addition to singing his father’s hits, during his participation in the program, he talked with Maria Beltrão, Rita Batista and Tiago Oliveira about the importance of his father to Brazilian music and in his life.

He also made jokes such as including Beltrão’s name in the song “Flor de Lis”. “From the tree that sprouted Maria Beltrão, not even a daisy was born”, he joked. “But what a serious thing. From the foot that Maria Beltrão was born, not even margarida was born. Oh, my God, poor thing”, replied the presenter.

But what caught attention on social media were his performances. Viewers pointed out that Max was out of tune and out of tune with the songs. “Guys, Djavan’s son as a singer is a great son”, joked an internet user.

In addition to Max, the program also received singer Simoninha to honor Wilson Simonal on the eve of Father’s Day. The two will perform together tomorrow at Teatro Bradesco, in São Paulo, with the show “Os Filhos da Música”. Max de Castro, who is also Simonal’s son, and Léo Maia, Tim Maia’s son, complete the cast of the musical show.