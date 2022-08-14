Éder Militão’s ex-wife poses next to Glova de Pedreiro on a night out in Europe

the ex-wife of Éder Militao, Karoline Lima, posed next to Luva de Pedreiro in a nightclub in Spain, on Saturday night. The record was shared on the social networks of the influencer who gave a End of relationship with Real Madrid player shortly before the birth of the couple’s daughter.

The young woman posted photos during the night dancing with her friends. In one of the records, she appears next to the influencer who has a schedule of events in Spain. Karoline still joked that her daughter Cecília ‘judged’ her for having ‘escaped’ to enjoy the night with friends.

Karol’s end with Militão happened after Militão’s comings and goings on vacation trips, which coincided with the final stretch of her pregnancy. Karoline, who vented about the topic a few times on social media. She still lives in Madrid, the city where her ex-husband plays, who is tipped to defend the Brazilian team at the World Cup.

Glove de Pedreiro is in Europe on work commitments. This Saturday, the Bahian visited Ronaldo Phenomenon at Real Valladolid. He is expected to announce a deal soon with McDonald’s. The young man also has deals with giants like Amazon, Pepsi and Adidas. In July, he exclusively received the LANCE! in your mansion and showed details of the location.