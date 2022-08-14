Eduardo Bolsonaro mocks Lula’s live: ‘Some of the marketing will run’

Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) mocked the live of Lula and Janones this Saturday (13/8) (photo: Agency Brazil) Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) took to social media, this Saturday (13/8), to compare his father, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with the candidate for the elections, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). The two presidential candidates participated in lives today and the parliamentarian mocked the audience reached by the PT, insinuating that the marketing team would be fired.

At the same time, Bolsonaro gave a live interview to the Cara a Tapa podcast, broadcast on YouTube.

Eduardo Bolsonaro compares transmissions

Eduardo Bolsonaro claims to have raised the number of views of each live and shared the data on Twitter. According to the deputy, the Lula and Janones event had only 17,000 spectators, and the two “spread fake news”. The president would have been accompanied by 450 thousand people and “only spoke the truth”.

The deputy also listed some points that, in his opinion, compromised the quality of Lula and Janones’ live: polls, robot, Caixa 2, GDO, Genocida, Fake news that Auxlio Brasil will end in December and the coordinated press attacking the honor from the family. Finally, he joked: “Some of the ex-prisoner’s marketing will work, lol… But what will their next attempt be?”.