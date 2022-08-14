Election campaign starts on Tuesday; Meet the candidates for the Plateau

posted on 08/14/2022 06:00



The start of the election campaign will be officially given on Tuesday. Candidates will be able to ask for votes explicitly, disclose the number used at the polls and distribute flyers to voters. The election period will extend until October 2 and 30 of the same month, in the event of a second round. According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the deadline for registration of candidacies, government plans and heritage declarations ends this Monday.

So far, 12 slates have already been launched to contest the presidency and vice presidency of the Republic, confirmed at the national conventions of their parties. By the end of this Saturday afternoon, 11 were registered in the TSE, including government plans.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leads, so far, the polls for voting intentions. The ticket is also made up of the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckmin, a historical opponent of the PT. The alliance means the joining of proposals from both the PT and the PSB, and was written in 21 pages. The coalition also includes PV, PCdoB, PSol, Rede, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir, bringing together the longest free advertising time on radio and television: 3 minutes and 26 seconds.

The Lula-Alckmin campaign has been preparing for a possible government that “listens to the people”. At the beginning of the campaign, a system was created for collaboration and online suggestions on the proposals, the Popular Platform. Among the main goals mentioned in the document was the new labor legislation, which will focus on the self-employed and, according to the document, “extensive social protection.”

Another theme defended in the government’s program is new public security policies, one of the most awaited points by the opposition. According to the proposal presented to the TSE, greater assistance will be implemented for drug users and there will be a “replacement of the current war model”.

The duo also aims to reduce deforestation in the Amazon to zero. “We will fight the environmental crime promoted by militias, land grabbers, loggers and any economic organization that acts against the law”, according to part of the proposal. The program was produced by representatives of seven parties, coordinated by former minister Aloizio Mercadante.

President Jair Bolsonaro seeks re-election with General Walter Braga Netto at his side, a former defense minister. In addition to the PL, the party of both, the composition is also supported by the Progressives and the Republicans, with a total of 2 minutes and 40 seconds of free advertising, the second largest, behind Lula.

Bolsonaro tries a new term with a negative history in the economy, increase in hunger and with the consequences of the health crisis caused by covid-19. He also faces a high rate of government disapproval. However, some bets to reverse the performance have already shown effects in research. After the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, which increased the value of Auxílio Brasil to R$ 600, readjusted the gas voucher and created benefits for taxi drivers and truck drivers, the president reduced Lula’s distance in the polls.

According to a BTG/FSB survey released on August 8, the difference between the two fell from 13 to seven percentage points between July and August, the lowest since the survey began in March. The reduction of ICMS on fuel was also another electoral measure by Bolsonaro to try to contain the increase in prices and inflation.

The government’s plan for reelection includes, for the most part, the maintenance of the guidelines defended by Bolsonaro since 2018. According to the 48-page document, the maintenance of the R$ 600 aid will be “one of the priority commitments of the re-elected government”. The benefit, in principle, is only valid until December 31 of this year. The president also promises to carry out a tax reform, exempting workers who receive up to five minimum wages (R$ 6,060 currently) from the Income Tax. The program also says that “the fundamental right to self-defense and individual freedom will be preserved and expanded, especially regarding the strengthening of legal institutes that ensure access to firearms for citizens.”

Bolsonaro’s campaign also contains attacks on the electoral system and electronic voting machines. The president tries to delegitimize the election result if he loses, similar to what American President Donald Trump did in 2020, culminating in the attempted invasion of the Capitol. It is not a new strategy, since in 2018, even though he won the election, he alleged fraud at the polls. The anti-democratic speeches, however, were strongly criticized by other candidates, parliamentarians and civil society entities, among others. The greatest example of this was the manifesto for democracy organized by the USP Law School, which surpassed one million signatures last Thursday.





third way

Third place is occupied by the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes. As deputy, in a thoroughbred ticket, the pedestrian has the deputy mayor of Salvador, Ana Paulo Matos. The candidate has failed to consolidate national alliances with other parties, and will only have 50 seconds of free advertising. In the Datafolha poll released on July 28, he gathered 8% of voting intentions, a distance of 21 percentage points from Jair Bolsonaro.

Ciro is a strong critic of the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro, attacking both adversaries. According to him, both defend the same economic and political model, in addition to having a history of corruption in their governments. As an alternative, in his government program, the former governor advocates deeper measures.

One of its banners is also the implementation of tax reform. The topic is even addressed by almost all candidates. Ciro’s version foresees taxation of fortunes above R$20 million, a 20% reduction in subsidies and tax incentives given by the government and the re-creation of a tax on profits and dividends.

The candidate predicts that, together, the measures can generate up to R$ 200 billion for the public coffers. The end of Petrobras’ international price parity, the creation of 5 million job vacancies in two years and ending the privileged forum, with the exception of the heads of the Powers, are also planned.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) represents the self-styled “democratic center”, alongside Senator Mara Gabrilli (PSDB-SP). The candidacy is supported by Podemos and Cidadania, sewing the third longest television time: 2 minutes and 16 seconds. Tebet was chosen as a candidate because of her low rejection and growth potential during the electoral campaign, to the detriment of former governor João Doria – who left public life shortly after the senator’s nomination.

Until the closing of this report, the slate had not yet filed its government plan with the TSE. In his speeches, Tebet defends economic measures to reduce unemployment, end hunger, carry out a tax reform in the first six months of government and a focus on the green economy, especially in the area of ​​agribusiness. There are still no details on how the measures will be implemented.

other competitors

The remaining candidates score less than 1% in the polls. Soraya Thronicke (União) was chosen as a candidate for União Brasil after the president of the legend, Luciano Bivar, left the race. Alongside Marcos Cintra, the ticket mainly defends a tax reform with the creation of a single tax, and has a considerable portion of television time: 2 minutes and seven seconds, as it represents the largest party in the country.

Still pending a legal battle in his party, the Pros, coach and influencer Pablo Marçal has already registered the ticket with Fátima Pérola Neggra. Its government proposal is “40 years in 4”, defending that every Brazilian has “the mission to govern himself”.

Another politician who has presented himself for the candidacy in order to compose the Brazilian right is Felipe D’Avila and Tiago Mitraud, both from the New Party. The slate has as its main agendas the neoliberal economy and a less conservative right in customs. On the left, Sofia Manzano and Antonio Alves, from the PCB, bring “an anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist program to Brazil”. Vera Lúcia and Raquel Tremembé (PSTU), in turn, defend a proposal for “class independence” and attack the properties of large companies to defend workers. Léo Péricles, from the UP, has as his deputy Samara Martins, from the same party. Both defend the strengthening of the State as a way to reduce private capital. These will have as main attitudes the repeal of the spending ceiling, labor reform and pension reform. The ticket José Maria Eymael/João Barbosa Bravo (DC) has not yet been registered.

*Intern under the supervision of Carlos Alexandre de Souza























