Electoral MP goes to court to challenge the candidacy of Washington Reis, vice president of Castro | Elections 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office asked for the challenge of Washington Reis’ candidacy registration (MDB). He was nominated by the party as vice on the ticket of governor Cláudio Castro (PL), who is seeking reelection.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the former mayor of Duque de Caxias is ineligible for crime against public administration.

The lawsuit refers to a conviction against Reis given by the Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in December 2016 for environmental crime.

Washington Reis’ defense said it has not yet been notified.

Washington Reis, former mayor of Caxias — Photo: Reproduction Facebook

The conviction in 2016 determined a sentence of more than 7 years in prison, never served.

The Federal Public Ministry claims that an irregular subdivision was built in the Tinguá biological reserve, thanks to the action of the then mayor Washington Reis.

Part of the land was purchased by the mayor’s brothers, the federal deputy Gutenberg Reis and state deputy Rosenverg Reis.

According to the MPF, Rosenverg and his brother also had the function of hiding Washington Reis’ participation in the criminal event from the state agencies, managing and executing the subdivision.

Washington Reis went on to be tried in the STF after being elected federal deputy in 2010. Years later, he returned to the City Hall of Caxias.