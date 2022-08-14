Eletrobras’ profit drops 45% in the 2nd quarter due to exchange rate effect and provisions | Economy

THE electrobras registered net income of R$ 1.4 billion in the second quarter, down 45% compared to the same period of the previous year, “mainly” due to the effects of the negative exchange variation of R$ 625 million due to the company’s dollar-denominated debt exposure.

On Friday night (12) the company said that the quarterly result was also impacted by the provision for losses on investments in the amount of R$890 million, mainly due to the capital contribution made by the subsidiary Furnas to Santo Antônio Energia.

There was also an impact from the provision for doubtful accounts (PCLD), which totaled R$ 694 million, influenced by the delinquency of the distributor Amazonas Energia, especially with regard to the financial debt with the holding company.

Cash generation measured by adjusted Ebitda grew by 6% to 4.861 billion in the second quarter.

The result for the period already considers the accounting effects of the segregation of Eletronuclear, which ceased to be a company controlled by Eletrobras after privatization.

The balance sheet also includes the sale of the equity interest held in Itaipu Binacional and the signing of new generation concession contracts resulting from privatization.