Eliana at Globo? Presenter opens the game about her future after 13 years on SBT

Afternoon presenter SBT since 2009, when he changed Record for Silvio Santos’ channel, Eliana Michaelichen manifested for the first time after the beginning of the rumors that nailed his departure from his current home to the Globe.

“I feel very happy at the current moment of my career, but I am also restless to always evolve”said the communicator in conversation with the Metrópoles portal.

Eliana remains at SBT, guarantees advice

The artist also stressed her vice-leadership on Sunday afternoons on the SBT grid. The advisory assured that the star did not initiate any negotiations with Globo or received any formal invitation from the Marinho family channel.

“Eliana is still on SBT”, he stressed. Rumors about Eliana’s departure from SBT to Globo started a few days ago. Within the São Paulo channel, the possibility of an arm wrestling with the competitor for its contractor has not yet caused any serious movement behind the scenes.

Yesterday (12), Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega renewed with the Abravanel family station until 2025. A little earlier, Celso Portiolli denied the possibility of ending the agreement with the communication company for a sabbatical year.

Eliana started her TV career at the age of 18 on SBT with Festolândia (1991). After the children’s program and others such as Bom Dia e Cia (1993). In 1998, the famous accepted an invitation from Record, where she stayed until 2009, when she accepted a proposal from Silvio Santos.

At the time, Record took Gugu Liberato (1959-2019) from the competitor’s Sundays, who in return got it right with Eliana, Roberto Justus, Richard Rasmussen, among other names on the bishops’ channel.