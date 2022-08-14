Employees of Carlinhos Maia did not participate in the theft, says police

The employees who work at the mansion of comedian and influencer Carlinhos Maia, in Maceió (AL), have nothing to do with the theft of valuable items that took place at the place. The statement was made by the Civil Police of Alagoas, responsible for the investigation of the case.

The apartment where the comedian lives with her husband, Lucas Guimarães, was invaded on May 30th. The criminals took very expensive items, leaving an estimated loss of R$ 5 million.

The employees began to be investigated because, soon after the theft, the hypothesis was raised that the thieves had access to privileged information about the property, such as where valuable items were kept. The employees came to testify at the police investigation and were not arrested or indicted, but, days later, they were all fired by the influencer. Maia, however, says that the reason for the dismissals is not related to crime, but to “future projects”, since he moved to São Paulo.

This week, one of those arrested for stealing the influencer’s luxury items confessed to the crime and denied participation by Carlinhos Maia’s employees in the theft. He told where the belongings were and, this Saturday (13), a watch and the stolen diamonds were recovered in Campina Grande (PB).

“We work with many names and with a lot of information. So people who had no involvement with the crime were discarded, such as security companies and employees who provide services to the enterprise or the victim himself”, explained the delegate responsible for the case, Lucimério Campos. .

Eliabio Custódio Nepomuceno and Wellington Medeiros da Silva have been arrested for the crime since June 7th. On the other hand, Emerson de Holanda Lira obtained the right to respond to the crime in freedom. It is not known which of them confessed to the crime.

The confession, however, came after a DNA sample from one of them was found in the car used during the crime. “At first he [autor que confessou o crime] imagined that we only had his connection with the car, so he tried to get rid of the crime by informing that he had acquired the car after the fact, but after we showed that the car was already with him and that it was used in a theft in another state. , we managed to convince him that the best opportunity for him was that and that he would give clues because he wouldn’t be able to get the things in prison. [jóias]”, pointed out delegate Lúcimério Campos, who led the investigation.

System has flaws

According to police, the criminals reported that the comedian’s mansion has a security system that gives false alarms when it rains. Therefore, they waited for a rainy day to carry out the crime without attracting attention. “Sabendo said, he waited for the rainy day and progressed there, handling that ladder until he reached the victim’s apartment, who had studied for 28 days”, said the delegate.

Among the belongings stolen by the criminals are a diamond necklace valued at R$1.5 million, with stones marked with laser engraving, a watch valued at nearly R$1 million and a safe.

Part of the material was returned to Carlinhos Maia who, according to the delegate, was thrilled when he learned that the belongings were found. “The victim was very emotional and informed that he was accused of simulating this situation to gain views and followers. But, in fact, it was a theft, he was the victim of a property crime and today we will be able to deliver his belongings and close the investigation. We believe that we will identify two more suspects who have not yet been identified”, explained Campos.