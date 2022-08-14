Ex-husband of Wanessa Camargo, Marcus Buaiz plans to be a father again: “A girl”

Father of two boys, ex-husband of Wanessa Camargo, Marcus Buaiz says his biggest undertaking is being a father

Ex-husband of singer Wanessa Camargo, businessman Marcus Buaiz revealed that he wants to be a father once again. Currently single and the father of two boys, as a result of his relationship with the singer, he said he wants to have a girl this time.

“I always dreamed a lot about being a father, it was something planned and desired. And, more than that, a present father, even with all the attributions of businessman and entrepreneur that I am. I usually say that, if you want, you have time for everything! “he said in an interview with the magazine Grow up.

The singer’s former son-in-law Zezé di Camargo also said that the separation of the artist affected the time he spends with the children of the former couple, john francisco and José Marcusbut ensured that the quality of time spent together gained more intensity.

“Unfortunately, we don’t see each other every day anymore, but the time we spend together has improved a lot. The 14 days of the month they are with me, we keep the same routine as we had before: I take them to school, we have dinner together and, whenever I can, between one meeting and another, I will make a surprise in one of the afternoon’s extra activities”.

“When I am in São Paulo, where I usually stay, I take the children to school, participate in activities, help with their homework and also accompany them in some extra activity, such as tennis, muay thai or judo […] In addition to having two boys, I still intend to fulfill the dream of having a girl too!”revealed.

BBB23

Vanessa Camargo is, in fact, listed for BBB23, but TV Globo’s invitation did not happen of its own free will. According to a column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo invited himself to be part of the reality show, not the other way around.

In fact, the artist has already refused invitations from the Big Brother Brazil and even from The farm due to her ex-husband’s disapproval, the businessman Marcus Buaiz. At the time, the young man argued that he did not want his name attached to programs of this type.