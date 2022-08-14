‘Extremely painful’, says woman who had monkey pox

A young American woman has publicly vented about the days she spent with monkey pox (monkeypox). Camille Seaton, 20, a resident of the state of Georgia, had the disease in July.

In an interview with the magazine peopleshe said that she believed she was infected by handling cash daily, as she is a cashier at a gas station.

“I just wasn’t being careful and touched my face and body, transferring a bunch of germs unknowingly.”

Although contact with contaminated objects is not the main mode of transmission of the monkeypox virus in the current outbreak, this possibility exists, as the virus may remain viable on surfaces.

Skin and mucosal contact, including sexual activity, hugs and kisses, has been described as the most frequent route of infection.

The first signs that something was wrong started on July 11th, when Camille noticed some bumps forming on her face.

“That night they [lesões] they had already turned white. So I knew I had something,” she said.

Five days later, she went to a hospital and underwent a monkeypox test, which confirmed the diagnosis.

The young woman also had other classic symptoms of the disease, such as fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, in addition to fatigue.

After a few days, the first lesions on the face began to heal, but others appeared on the rest of the body.

“I had many [lesões] on my hands. It was very difficult for me to do anything with my hands. I couldn’t hold my phone, I couldn’t do anything around the house, I couldn’t even fold my clothes. It was extremely painful.”

Camille was isolated for three weeks, until all injuries disappeared. During this period, she was unable to work and had to do a virtual crowdfunding to support herself.

Released to return to social life on August 1, the young woman reported that she still does not feel comfortable bringing her three-year-old daughter back home.

Now, the fight is against the scars left. “They’ll gradually disappear, but you’ll always realize they’re there,” she adds.



