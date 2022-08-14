Eyebrows designer goes viral on the web when pranking client: ‘Hard to hold back a laugh’ | Itapetininga and Region

An eyebrows designer from Itapetininga, a city in the interior of São Paulo, is having success on social networks after sharing a video in which she applies a “prank” to her client. Published on July 2, the recording already has more than 7.5 million views.

In the images, it is possible to see the moment when Márcia Aparecida checks out the result of a henna designer, a procedure done to fill in and shape her eyebrows. When looking in the mirror, she gets a fright and questions the team (Watch below).

Dissatisfied with the “result”, the client begins to cry and says “She is not dark, she is dark and very thick”. In the sequence, the designer reveals that it was all a joke and shows the final result

For just over three years working with eyebrow modeling, Geizielle Ferreira Mendes explained that this is not the first time she has “ready” with clients. In addition to pranks, the businesswoman shares educational content and clarifies doubts about the procedure.

“It was a little ant’s work. Everything changed when I saw the internet as a work tool. At first, the video didn’t hit because I was very nice. I did the dark design, but the beautiful model. This time, with Márcia, I I exaggerated and it was very difficult to hold back the laughter”, explained Geizielle, better known on social media with Gi Mendes.

The eyebrows designer told g1 that, a week after the prank was published, she gained more than 10,000 new followers on social networks. Despite the success, she explained that she will wait a few weeks to get back to sharing new pranks.

“It’s a strategy. People get tired and it’s increasingly difficult to find someone who doesn’t know the trick. During this period, she started posting didactic content”, revealed the designer, who also launched a course for training new professionals in the area. .

