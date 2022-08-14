Fagner’s wife and son accuse web attacks after failure

Son of Fagner and a player at the base of Corinthians, Henrique said he received threats and insults on social media after Timão’s 1-0 setback against Palmeiras at Neo Química Arena for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. In the game, the right side failed in the bid that resulted in the only goal of the match.

“I, Henrique, speaking. sad even I receive threats again and receive curses, and I didn’t even play. Mistakes happen, and only those who try make mistakes. AND, another, it’s sad to open the direct to talk to friends and see several threats and curses. Finally, reflect,” he posted.

The athlete’s wife and Henrique’s mother also used the social network to regret the episode.

“And, once again, as Henrique’s mother, I come here to politely ask you to stop texting Henrique cursing, sending a message about today’s game. The messages we received are absurd. Peace and more love, please” , wrote Bárbara, in Henrique’s profile.

Cassio defends mate

Asked about Fagner’s mistake in the mixed zone, after the defeat, goalkeeper Cássio came out in defense of his companion and said that victories and defeats are collective, not individual.

“Fagner is a very experienced guy, he has been through many situations. When we concede goals, it’s everyone’s fault, I don’t see this or that one. I’m not one to play the blame, when we lose, everyone loses. It’s everyone’s fault. Fagner is a multi-champion, he has been through many things, and we players have complete confidence that he will help us on Wednesday to go in search of classification”, said the goalkeeper.