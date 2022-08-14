Fagner’s wife and son report threats on social network after Corinthians defeat | Corinthians

Bárbara Lemos, wife of right-back Fagner, and their eldest son, Henrique Lemos, 12, reported receiving threats and cursing on social media after Corinthians lost 1-0 to Palmeiras on Saturday.

Fagner was involved in the alviverde goal in Derby. He tried to turn the game around, missed the pass and gave a counterattack to his rival. At the conclusion of the play, midfielder Roni ended up scoring against.

– And once again, I, as Henrique’s mother, come here to ask politely to stop texting Henrique cursing, sending a message about today’s game. The messages we receive are absurd. Peace and more love please – wrote Bárbara Lemos, Fagner’s wife, on her son’s Instagram account.

– Very sad even I receive threats again and receive curses when I didn’t even play. Mistakes happen and only those who try make mistakes. And another: it’s sad to open direct to talk to friends and several threats and curses. Anyway, reflect – wrote the boy.

The episode takes place the day after midfielder Willian terminated his contract with Corinthians, alleging emotional shock to the family, victim of threats. The player even registered two police reports in recent months.

With the victory in the Derby, Palmeiras opened nine points of advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão: 48 to 39. Timão can still be surpassed by Fluminense and Athletico in the complement of the round.

Corinthians returns to the field on Wednesday, against Atlético-GO, for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, the team was defeated 2-0.

