Famous actor takes his own life and leaves a farewell letter

Famous actor left several clues before committing suicide.

Star of great productions and one of the most acclaimed names in the artistic universe, a famous actor who marked generations in films shown in Brazil by Globe left the world in tears after his death was confirmed. The death occurred eight years ago, however, the tightness in the chest of those who stayed persists.

Robin WilliamsAmerican actor, who starred in several films that have already been shown in Afternoon Session, Hot Screen among other tracks dedicated to films on the carioca station, received a tribute from the children, Zak and Zeldaon the anniversary of his death.

On social media, the heirs of the famous released emotional tributes to the actor who committed suicide eight years ago.

“Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your death, I’m remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I miss you so much, you wonderful furry man, and I will be celebrating your life today. I love you so much!”wrote the 39-year-old heirs of the famous on Twitter.

Zelda33, also made a post and released a quote from the writer Haruki Murakami. “And when the storm passes, you won’t remember how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure if the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you will not be the same person who came in.”she said.

SHOCKING DEATH

Robbin Williams died after committing suicide in his own home in California. The 63-year-old actor hanged himself with a belt around his neck, and had superficial cuts on the inner parts of his left wrist.

After his shocking death that paralyzed the world, the US press published the notes he had been spreading around his home in plain sight announcing his intentions to commit suicide. “It’s time to go” and “I ended it all” are some of the messages.

“He was very frustrated. I remember he told me: ‘It’s not me anymore. I don’t know what is happening to me. It’s not me anymore’”reported Shawn LevyMovie’s director “Night at the Museum 3: Secret of the Tomb”his last work.