Famous bank announces that it will act in the Auxílio Brasil loan

O Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is getting closer and closer to being released. Banco Pan, under the command of BTG Pactual, announced that it intends to act in the offer of credit to families enrolled in the income transfer program.

The president of the financial institution, Carlos Eduardo Guimarães, announced in a conference call with analysts that the service is being prepared. Beforehand, it was said that the interest rates available will not be the same for those insured by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

“It will be good for the bank and it will make banking inclusion clearer… it will be a more competitive product than the options that he (a beneficiary of the program) has access to”, declared the executive. One of the reasons is that the default on the loan should be higher compared to the modality for retirees and pensioners.

When will the loans start?

Regarding the start date, the executive did not say when Pan will start to operate in the modality, which was included within a stimulus package to the economy, sanctioned by the federal government recently.

According to Guimarães, the caution is due to the crisis scenario that has plagued the country in the last six months. In this sense, the Pan continues to be more conservative in terms of credit supply.

“When we are more comfortable, we will accelerate (card issuance). At the moment we are not yet”, added the president of the bank.