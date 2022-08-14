Cleo Pires is the youngest married woman in the area and the singer made a point of getting her family together to celebrate her marriage to the businessman Leandro Dlucca. Together, the famous chose to do the ceremony within the ideas of religion candomblé and sealed the relationship. However, at the time of the photos, one detail in particular caught my attention.

It turns out that the father of Cleo Piresthe singer Fabio Jr., does not appear in any of the photographic records. Followers noticed the absence and question why the parent did not go to the celebration. Cleo and Fábio did not comment on the matter and it is worth mentioning that not having appeared in the content does not mean that he did not go.

In the posts, Fábio left a message for his eldest daughter. “Blessed and Armored in Love and Light! Axe! We love you”, he writes on Instagram of Cleo. But it is clear that the lines were not enough to dissipate the internet court, which soon tried to question the voice of “Soulmate”.

“Father is the one who makes himself present”, fired one. “Everyone knows that Orlando was created. No matter how much father fabio and have affection, her father figure was Orlando,” wrote another. “Nothing new under the sun,” asked yet another.Cleo is the result of the union between actress Gloria Pires and singer Fábio Jr.