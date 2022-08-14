‘Father raises’: men dedicate themselves to children with rare diseases and talk about unconditional love | Pernambuco

What is in common between a stockist and a micro-entrepreneur? An unconditional love for children, born with rare diseases, love, partnership and care. Whether they are biological fathers or those who took over the upbringing, these men show that the father is the one who raises, teaches, learns together and loves unconditionally ( see video above ).

It is in the community of Sapucaia, in Olinda, that the first story begins. A stepfather who arrived in a boy’s life, before he was even born. Stockist Audecy Andrade met Claudilene Reis when she was pregnant with Kauan.

It was Audecy who was by her side when the diagnosis came that Kauan would be born with microcephaly. And learns from each boy’s victory.

After birth, the biological father registered the boy, but it is the stepfather who helps in raising the boy. “He doesn’t speak, but he feels everything. Just hearing my voice, he starts screaming,” the stock clerk said.

In search of a better life for the whole family, Audecy works one period, does an internship the other and studies at night. His routine is added to the trips with Kauan to the doctors and therapies, moments that he fulfills with all affection.

“He is my feet, my hands. He is what is present in my life. I don’t know what I would do without him in my life. He doesn’t miss an appointment with Kauan,” said Claudilene.

When they got married, Claudilene already had Ana Beatriz, who Audecy also took over the creation. Now, after seven years of relationship, the two are expecting a baby.

“He’s a big daddy, who does everything he can. He’s not the stepfather, he’s the father. Because being a father doesn’t have to be blood,” said the woman.

Audecy’s story helps to understand the popular saying “father is the one who creates”. Whether stepfather or biological father, they know that the mission is not easy and is for life.

Having the chance to see your child grow, being able to give love, set an example and be together for everything is the best gift. This is the definition of micro-entrepreneur Clênio Tenório, father of 6-year-old Maria Luiza.

The girl was born with osteogenesis imperfecta, a disease known as glass bones, and has been followed up at the AACD since she was 8 months old. Clênio is always by his daughter’s side and it is not difficult to see the connection between the two.

“She came with a special magic, something that moves. When I’m with her, it’s an incredible way of reacting with all the dynamics that we have daily, both in games and in therapy. I didn’t know, until then, what it was like to be a father. When she arrived, from the moment I took her in my arms, I understood what it was”, declared Clênio.

She has fractured her bones 21 times and has had three surgeries. Even at 6 years old, she understands what she is going through and gives her father strength to face the challenges.

“As much as the day is the worst of my life, she transforms with her smile. Because all she shows is love”, declared the micro-entrepreneur.

In diagnoses such as that of Maria Luiza or other children, having someone as special as the father can help with the treatment.

“The objective of rehabilitation is to think a lot about this partnership bond. We work considering what we can offer and this continuity at home favors for evolution to happen”, declared psychologist Inabelle Oliveira.

Maria luiza had a brother, Luiz, six months ago. Liliane and Clênio have been together for eight years. While she stays at home working and taking care of the youngest, it is her father who goes with her daughter in therapies. “I have a very wonderful father, I like him very much”, declared the girl.

“God enabled me, sent Maria Luiza and literally transformed my life. […] I feel like a super dad by your side. I love you, you are the love of my life”, said the emotional father to the eldest.