Faustão ends happy union of years and suffers behind the scenes of Band

Faustão ended a successful marriage with Globo to suffer in Band

faustão ended his marriage with TV Globo after more than 30 years of history. So, he said goodbye to the channel without even saying goodbye in a decent way, after all, the Marinhos station was angry with the leak he was in band.

Therefore, Globo took him off the air, but prevented him from appearing on the air until the end of 2021. But he started the first day of the year 2022 on the air by Band. He made that special appearance to let you know that he was back on TV. In this way, he began his new journey at the station from Monday to Friday.

At first, your show gave that channel’s audience a boost. But the idea of ​​appearing daily began to tire those who watch and the audience began to plummet. Well, the Band then offered Faustão that he only appear on weekends, as it was on Globo.

But, the presenter said no, that for him, his program goes on daily. Thus, the relationship between Faustão and Band gave a brief swing, but nothing that affected the relationship. That’s because, he’s still on the air, with a reasonable audience by standards and pushing while giving.

BACK TO GLOBE

In the midst of his imbroglio in the Band, Faustão returned to Globo’s weekends and was recently present in “Caldeirão” and “Pipoca da Ivete”. Fausto Silva was mentioned twice by the presenters who took off on Globo due to his outcome.

After dismissal, Faustão is incisive, says “no” to Band and returns to Globo’s weekends: “Revenge” Renato Aragão, aka Didi, has a disagreement with Faustão and the director exposes what the veteran did: “I wouldn’t admit it” Experiencing the worst moment of crisis at Band, Faustão has leaked equity value and shocks: “Billionaire”

Firstly, Faustão ‘returned’ to Globo in the painting ‘This a Globo Mostra’, by Caldeirão. At the time, Marcos Mion joked about Ivete Sangalo’s first participation in Globo programs: “This trip to Ivete on Sundays brought so much happiness because it’s a case of revenge. Ivete has a very big grievance that will only be resolved tomorrow on Sunday… Do you want to know what this grievance is? I’m going to show you the first time Ivete appeared on Rede Globo. Let’s go to 1995, Fausto Silva’s program”, he recalled.