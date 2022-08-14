Federal Revenue Auction has iPhone from R$ 500; learn how to participate – Business

Opened last Tuesday (9), the new Federal Revenue Service of Brazil (RFB) auction with seized products offer from iphones to Xiaomi equipment at reduced prices. Interested parties can submit their proposals until August 22nd and wait for the call for the virtual trading session, which will take place on the 23rd of the same month, at 10:30 am, Brasília time. The information is from the website techtudo.

Among the offers is iPhone 8 from R$500 and five Xiaomi smartphones with an initial bid of BRL 1,500. According to the public notice, the lots are available for visitation and collection in the cities of Goiânia (GO), Campo Grande, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Mundo Novo (MS), Cuiabá (MT) and Palmas (TO). Revenue does not deliver.

There are also lots with iPhone 12 Pro Max for R$3,050 and iPhone 11 Pro Max for R$1,800, and items such as a DJI drone, various computer products, vehicles, cell phone accessories and even a washing machine.

The auction also includes the lot of 1,005 units of the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots 2 headset for the initial bid of R$ 35,000. Consumer can still find Mi Band 5, Mi TV Stick and more electronics spread across multiple lots. There are also 20 units of the Mi Robot Vacuum robot vacuum in lot 200. These items are only available to legal entities.

How to participate?

Before participating in the auction, the interested citizen must obtain a Digital Certificate called “e-CAC”, which is issued by the Revenue itself. For this, a valid CPF is required. Afterwards, you have to access the portal again to generate an access code, which is valid for two years.

To send the initial proposals, it is necessary to know that only the offers that are up to 10% lower than the value of the highest proposal given will be accepted. In other words, if a lot costs R$100 and the highest bidder is R$200, the RFB will only send the invitation to the electronic auction for those who bid R$180 or more.

The IRS still makes it clear that items purchased by individuals cannot be sold. Winning bids, whether from individuals or corporations, can be paid in installments, with 20% of the value on the following day and the other 80% within eight business days after the end of the trading session. Products must be picked up at the indicated depots, with prior appointment.