Fighting inflation in the US – 08/13/2022 – Samuel Pessôa

Last week we had the release of July inflation for the US economy. Inflation was 0% compared to June and, in 12 months, decreased from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. The process of reducing full inflation in the United States begins. The drop was led by the price of energy raw materials, with deflation in July of 7.6%.

There is a lot of reversal of price shocks to come in the coming months. For example, food inflation closed July at 11% in 12 months.

The basic interest rate set by their Central Bank, the Fed, after raising 0.75 percentage points at the end of July meeting, is in the range between 2.25% and 2.5%. Everything suggests that the cycle up of the base rate, known as Fed Funds, will go up to the range of 3.75% to 4%. Sometime in the first quarter of 2023, the Fed will end the bullish cycle.

The biggest question is the degree of inertia in inflation at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Another way of looking at the problem is knowing at what level inflation will stabilize after the reversal of shocks. Probably in a range between 3% and 5%. Exactly at what value no one knows. There are signs that the inflationary process is widespread. In the last 12 months, the median of the variation rates of the various items that make up their IPCA increased by 6.7%.

If in March 2023 we discover that inflation is close to 3% and expectations 12 months ahead point to inflation at around 2.5%, the Fed – given that the target is 2% and that in recent years has increased the tolerance of the US central bank with deviations from target to higher – may start an interest rate normalization cycle. The cost in terms of unemployment of disinflation will have been very low. It will be excellent news.

If, on the other hand, in March 2023 inflation stabilizes at 5% and expectations 12 months ahead are around 3.5% or more, the Fed will not be able to stop the cycle of raising the basic interest rate. A more accentuated deceleration of the American economy will be necessary for the unemployment rate to rise and, consequently, to break the inertia and the inflation to fall.

In the first half of the year, the US economy retreated by 2.5%: 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.9% in the second. In the first quarter, the decline was due to difficulties in supply to meet private demand, as the latter grew by 2.5%. In the second quarter there was a drop in real estate investment and consumption of goods. However, consumption of services grew above 4%. Additionally, a significant portion of demand in the second quarter was met by lower inventories, which removed 2 percentage points from growth.

Thus, it does not seem that the “technical recession” in the first half of the year was in fact a recession due to a lack of aggregate demand. Quite the opposite. It seems to have been difficult for supply to meet demand, as a result of the disorganization of global production chains and the war.

In the second quarter, there were also declines in real estate investment and consumption of durable goods, due to the very strong increase in these segments in the recovery after the sudden stop of the economy in the second quarter of 2020. Even considering the fall in the second quarter, real estate investment still runs 10% above the level observed at the end of 2019 and the consumption of durables, 22% above, for an economy that is 2% above.

And the labor market data do not point to any accommodation. In July, more than 500,000 jobs were created and wages have risen. According to the salary monitoring conducted by the Atlanta Fed unit, which cleans up the results of movements caused only by changes in the composition of the workforce, in July nominal wages rose 6% in 12 months and 7% in the last three months. . For those workers who changed jobs, the figures are respectively 6.7% and 8.5%.

It doesn’t look like disinflation will be painless.