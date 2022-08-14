find out how the funeral of José Leôncio will be

Reproduction/TV Globo 08.13.2022 José Leôncio’s death scenes will be recorded in the next 15 days

‘Pantanal’ is in its final stretch and, with that, some plot endings begin to unfold. The death of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) happened in the last chapter of the first version of the story, shown in 1990, and this time it will be no different. The sequence is scheduled to be recorded in the next 15 days and will only air at the end of the soap opera, with special attention from the direction.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, José Leôncio will marry Filó (Dira Paes) in a ceremony held on the farm and, the next morning, he will feel sick and die. The wake is indicated in the team’s recording script as a moment of great emotion and will be held on Ilha da Gigoia, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

A punt will carry a coffin with Leontius’ body, and the crew will be the character’s pawns and family.

In the first version, the protagonist even has a meeting with his father, Velho Joventino, who today goes by the name Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). This time, it is not yet known for sure when and how this meeting will take place, but Bruno Luperi, who adapted the text by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, has already warned that he would keep most of the stories in respect of his grandfather’s script.

+ Join the iG Gente channel on Telegram and stay up to date with all the news about celebrities, reality shows and much more!