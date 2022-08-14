Find out if you’re the type who prefers singleness and gives up life for two

People’s ideas of what is right and wrong are changing faster and faster. a few years ago, stay single after a certain age he was not well regarded by most of society. Faced with new values, certain individuals can confidently assume that they feel good living the period of singleness.

See too: Don’t do this if you want to have a successful relationship; see the tips

However, this desire to spend most of the time alone, showing greater selectivity in relation to human relationships, can be explained by psychology. The personality of each one takes certain risks or avoids being exposed to some social experiences, shaping their way of acting in different situations.

How can you find out if you are a person who prefers singleness or a relationship

As mentioned, everyone develops certain characteristics determined by biological and cultural factors. Thus, it is worth examining each of these variables, understanding from self-knowledge, which is the ideal love life. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the division that psychologists make about human personality.





According to the most used personality tests in the world, people fall into five categories, for example, a woman may be introverted or extroverted, be more likely to have good emotional stability, or be neurotypical. This varies and requires a constant exercise in perceiving one’s thoughts and attitudes.



Answer the following questions and draw your conclusions, remembering that if you are more outgoing, open to new things, and less emotionally stable, you tend to feel better in non-commitment relationships. Remembering that the five factors of psychology are: extroversion, neuroticism, socialization, realization and openness to experience.