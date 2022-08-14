Find out what each zodiac sign’s attitude is after a breakup

Even ending a relationship due to a fight or something that didn’t end well, many tend to feel a certain mix of emotions. Feelings are on the surface and certain typical breakup attitudes can be observed. However, depending on the astral map of each one, these mismatches can change a lot.

The situations that put someone to the test, because maybe no one is prepared to handle the end of a story so well. At other times in the relationship, you’ve probably tried to align your astral expectations and it didn’t work out. Therefore, knowing the mode of action of the signs in different scenarios helps you understand their thoughts.

Find out what your zodiac sign’s most common reaction is when you end a relationship

Aries fall in love with their ex’s best friend

Without complications, the Aries gets attached quickly, but also forgets about the partner at the same speed and avoids forcing something. But when he feels hurt and betrayed, he’s willing to heal the pain with his ex’s best friend.

Writing a love song is a Taurus’ first step.

Stubborn, they are willing to fight for love as if it were a dramatic romance movie. So they do whatever it takes, trying to deny the separation, trying to reconnect even if it seems impossible.

Geminis don’t give up on resolving a misunderstanding with conversation

Gemini people are also hard-headed and start sending multiple messages, creating exaggerated situations. In addition, even if you accept the end of a relationship, you will continue talking as if nothing had happened.



Cancerians begin to create parallel realities

Cancer is the typical dreamer who likes happy endings, especially in relation to love. So they don’t skimp on the drama, go into a psychological pregnancy or start to drown their sorrows in food and drink.

Leos will do anything to make you regret it

Resentful and extremely shaken to feel rejected, since no one should waste someone so nice, they think, they start planning revenge in the midst of despair. Leo people will make a point of showing that they were the first to opt out and that their ex is worthless.



Virgos start helping friends and relatives of their ex

Controllers tend to get upset about the end of a relationship, because it implies changing habits in the routine. Challenged to try to get attention, he begins to approach friends and families, trying to watch the other’s steps.



Maturity speech is Libra’s favorite chat

Of course, every relationship results in learning, but Libras make a point of showing others how enriching it was to finish something they didn’t do well. In fact, he still uses it to show himself interesting and win over others.



Scorpios Become Even More Possessive

Scorpio can find someone else, but in general they tend to adopt a stalker posture, watching their ex’s steps. When he manages to get close, he starts teasing you from your weak points.



Changing the scenery is the first attitude of the Sagittarius

Marked by positivity, you will want to enjoy time alone, enjoying the best of life and without fear. In general, he doesn’t show the slightest regret, attracting strange looks.



Capricorns anticipate the end and start making excuses

Worried about their reputation, they think that the breakup often gives the image of failure. Then he keeps justifying the reasons for separating, in addition to ensuring that it was not his fault.



Aquarians try to carry out one last whim

Certain that there will be an end, he proposes something absurd before it all ends, since they are not usually so trivial. Thus, he prefers to make curious demands on his ex, trying to enjoy the last moments.



Pisceans do what they never had the courage to do

Dedicated to their partner, the idea of ​​having lost a boyfriend makes them emotionally dominated. So he’s willing to embarrass himself to get his boyfriend back.

