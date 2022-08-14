Flamengo can’t extend the contract of the absolute holder of Dorival’s team, and departure can happen

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Flamengo can’t extend the contract of the absolute holder of Dorival’s team, and departure can happen 1 Views

Brazilian football

European football clubs look to the player

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Flamengo Unveil New Signing Arturo Vidal
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaFlamengo Unveil New Signing Arturo Vidal
Wagner Oliveira

Everything is a party for Flamengo. The Rio giant has returned to the Brasileirão dispute, is in the Libertadores semifinals, is alive in the Copa do Brasil, gets international level signings and, on top of that, is in advanced talks to have a stadium of its own.

However, the carioca club started to have a big problem at the last minute. This is because, according to the local press, the young João Gomescreated by the Rio club, may be moving at the end of the Brazilian football season.

Flamengo and João Gomes talk about a contract extension. Fla is aware of the great football that the young player has been playing and wants to reward him financially. However, the criteria presented by the carioca club were not, in fact, what João Gomes was looking for, and a forced exit could happen in 2023.

João Gomes has been the absolute starter of Flamengo since the arrival of Dorival, leaving even big names on the bench, such as Vidal, recently hired by the Rio de Janeiro club. Created by Flamengo, the carioca club understands that it can make a lot of money with the player’s football.

João Gomes, from Flamengo, is Europe’s target

Those interested in João Gomes, at the moment, stay in Europe. Atletico Madrid is one of them. In the Premier League, there are also looks.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pedreiro’s Glove makes Ronaldo laugh; watch

Credit: Reproduction After meeting names like Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Neymar, Luva de Pedreiro had the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved