Flamengo has absences today against Athletico; see who’s out

Flamengo and Athletico face each other this Sunday (14), at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro, for the Brasileirão. In fifth place with 36 points, the rubro-negro knows the importance of winning today to stay alive and with chances of aiming for leadership. As in the last rounds, Dorival Júnior should opt for a reserve lineup.

The only starters must be goalkeeper Santos and midfielder Thiago Maia. The midfielder is suspended in the Copa do Brasil and will be used in place of Vidal, who should be spared. David Luiz is another who will be suspended on Wednesday, but starts among the reserves.

Flamengo’s probable lineup against Athletico is as follows: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno (David Luiz), Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego Ribas and Victor Hugo; Everton Chives, Marinho and Lazarus.

On the other hand, Rodrigo Caio is not expected to return to the pitch and is still treating a left knee injury. Diego Alves and Bruno Henrique are also absent.

It’s tomorrow, Nation! MENGÃO faces Athletico-PR, at 16 pm, at Maracanã, for the Brasileirão! Follow the audio broadcast of FlaTV+ and FlaTV! The FlaTV+ pre-game (with images) starts at 2pm! pic.twitter.com/jDvm2EQiP6 — Flamengo (@Flamengo) August 14, 2022

Rodrigo Caio leaving?

The defender’s future was the subject of great repercussion on social networks. In the midst of a drama with repeated injuries, there was much speculation that Flamengo considered terminating the contract, since he could undergo a new knee surgery.

Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, in an interview with the “Barbacast” podcast, gave a statement affirming the player’s future at Rubro-Negro.

“Zero chance. The chance of terminating his (Rodrigo Caio) contract is zero,” said Braz.

If Caio stays, the same cannot be said about Vitinho, Diego Alves and Rodinei. To journalist Venê Casagrande, Braz explained the situation of the three.

Vitinho

“He is a very dear player here internally, but there was no insertion from the board for him to renew. In fact, Vitinho will probably get some fresh air at the end of his contract. There was a proposal from Panathinaikos, it’s in progress. The club and the player have not yet reached an understanding. Flamengo will not make it difficult, what we asked for in return was granted”.

Diego Alves

“Diego Alves, most likely, we will not renew. He has six months on his contract, he is in the middle of this contract, there is a starter in the position and he is doing very well. We have confidence in Hugo, who already has important games for Flamengo. I think that everything in life has cycles, some take a little longer, others less. The important thing is to be aware of this, everything has a beginning, middle and end”.

wheeled

“His contract ends in December. It seems to me that he has been at Flamengo since 2017. He is a player who has played countless games with the Flamengo shirt, few like him had this opportunity, but in fact there was a chill in this renewal, on both sides. It’s a natural process, sometimes it happens. Now, nothing prevents a change in the athlete’s frame or ours. We have an excellent relationship with the player, he is always very happy here. At the right time, if we understand that we should have a closer conversation, we will do it”.