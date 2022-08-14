Flay is clicked in a minimal thong bikini on a hotel balcony: ”Goddess”

Ex-BBB Flay flaunts his tabby body in a minimal thong bikini and leaves the web impressed with his physique

The ex-BBB Flay left fans flabbergasted this Saturday morning, the 13th, by sharing a new bikini click on her social media! Spending the weekend in Rio de Janeiro, she posed in front of a heavenly view of the city and showed off her curvy body.

In the record, the muse appears wearing a thong bikini with a minimal limit, leaving her crotch on display in one of the clicks, in addition to the bright golden tan. She also didn’t hide her cracked belly and her sculptural curves.

Always in a good mood, she took advantage of the caption of the record to make a joke: “I realize that in the sun I look like a marrenta, but I’m not, didn’t you see people”she said talking about their expressions.

Admirers, of course, soon left comments and praised the Brazilian beauty: “You’re a goddess!”praised one. “Too wonderful”said another. “I’m speechless”one more impressed.

Flay flaunts her piebald body in a minimal thong bikini on a luxury balcony in Rio de Janeiro:

Ex-BBB Flay vents after using the beauty chip:

Recently, singer Flay said that she did not do well using the beauty chip. She said that she had adverse reactions in her body and was full of pimples on her face. “Too much pimple? It destroyed my skin. Now there are no more pimples, there are just a few spots and I’m treating them. Now the effect of the chip is gone, thank God. I’ve never had pimples on my face in my entire life, ever! I had it on my back at puberty, on my face never...”, she said, which still revealed another effect of the chip. “I swelled up like a puffer fish the first few months. Then I decided to change everything“.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!