Flvio Bolsonaro describes Guilherme de Padua as a ‘cowardly murderer’

Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) denies news about the president’s meeting with Guilherme de Pdua (photo: Agência Senado/Reproduction/YouTube) The quick visit of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to Belo Horizonte last Sunday (8/7) had repercussions throughout this week. News circulated on social media that he had lunch with Guilherme de Pdua, convicted of killing actress Daniella Perez in 1992. But this Saturday (8/13), Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) reinforced that there was no meeting. .

The congressman shared a video that shows the president himself commenting on the story. According to him, the former actor pastor at Lagoinha Church, where he attended a service earlier in the week, but he did not know him.

According to Flvio, the president’s son, whoever reported the meeting – which is nothing more than fake news – was not concerned about the pain that Daniella Perez’s family could cause. “The impression I have that a journalist has no family! Irresponsible and inconsequential!!” he wrote.

“PR @jairbolsonaro didn’t even participate in lunch in Belo Horizonte. The same press had already reported that he was at a steakhouse in So Paulo at the same date and time,” he added.

Flvio continued: “Whoever propagated the lie already knew the truth, but did not worry about the pain it could cause even Daniella Perez’s family. Anyone who follows Bolsonaro knows that from the beginning he fought for tougher laws for cowardly murderers, rapists and other violent crimes.”

Whoever propagated the lie already knew the truth, but did not worry about the pain it could cause even Daniella Perez’s family. Anyone who follows Bolsonaro knows that from the beginning he has fought for tougher laws for cowardly murderers, rapists and other violent crimes. %u2014 Flavio Bolsonaro (@FlavioBolsonaro) August 13, 2022

Bolsonaro should sue journalist

Although he did not mention his name, the president referred to the news broadcast by Fbia Oliveira from the IG portal.

After the service, Juliana Lacerda, wife of Guilherme de Pdua, who was one of the pastors of the church, took a picture with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

“I learned that Guilherme de Padua was not at the church. I don’t know how many members the church has. (…). I didn’t stay for lunch, but Michelle did. After the story, I talked to her. A photo appeared with Guilherme de Padua’s wife. She said: ‘I took about 100 photographs. Obviously, I don’t know who I took the picture with.’ She didn’t say who she was when taking the picture,” the president explained.

Juliana Lacerda, who was photographed with Michelle, said that the two crossed paths in a restaurant, but that she did not know the first lady.

“Guys, a photo of me with the first lady was leaked, saying that I’m her close friend, and that’s a lie,” Juliana said in a video posted on social media. “The press can be very dirty, a lie. I was simply at a celebration of Pastor Márcio’s 50th birthday, and she was present at that party. And I, like everyone there, was in a line to be able to take a picture with her,” she said.

According to Bolsonaro, he should sue the journalist. “I’m going to talk to the lawyer and I’m going to sue this blogger or journalist a. Rare thing, I don’t like to process. Now, a cowardice what the guys do. Cowardice,” said the president in an interview with the Cara a Tapa podcast, broadcast on YouTube.