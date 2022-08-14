Fly, Bea! Haddad Maia doesn’t stop making history and beats Pliskova towards the final in Toronto

With each passing week, Beatriz Haddad Maia finds a new way to make the Brazilian people dream. And isn’t it that the paulista is in the final of the WTA 1000 in Toronto? It’s not a dream, it’s really true. Bia Maia added another impressive victory and guaranteed a place in the trophy discussion in Canada, in what is her third final of the season, the fourth in her career and the first of a canarinha in a tournament of this level in HISTORY.

FIRST @WTA 1000 FINAL! Beatriz Haddad Maia 🇺🇸 rallies from a break down in the second set to defeat Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 7-6(7). 📸Tyler Anderson | #NBO22 pic.twitter.com/Vw6Fs0FPgv — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 14, 2022

Bia, number 24 in the WTA ranking, surpassed Karolina Pliskova (14th) with partials 6-4 and 7-6(7), in just over two hours of encounter. after hitting Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic, the Brazilian also overthrew the Czech, this in a duel in which she was losing by 5-2 in the second half. What is certain is that she gritted her teeth, recovered and forced the tie-break, where she missed a match point at 6-5, saved a set point and ended up closing in a pair of Pliskova.

With another page of history to be written in Brazilian tennis, Bia is now looking to win her third career title (and of the year), after winning on the grass in Nottingham and Birmingham. Ahead will have the Romanian Simona Halepagainst whom they are down 1-2 head-to-head, having beaten the former world number one in Birmingham this year.

Regarding the ranking, Bia Maia guarantees that she will climb to 16th place, with an eventual triumph in this Sunday’s final leaving her in 14th place. She always sets record in the history of Brazilian tennis in the Open Era. As far as the Race for the WTA Finals is concerned, Bia is now in 11th place virtually and can close the week in… eighth place!