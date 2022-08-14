Former BBB Amanda Gontijo, loses her father in a tragic accident involving a truck in Goiânia: “In a drastic way…”

This Saturday (13), Amanda Gontijo received bad news that was shared with her fans. Her father, Antônio Soares, died after suffering a tragic car accident in Goiânia. On her Instagram profile, the influencer made a last tribute that generated many tears.

“Today I woke up with very sad news: the sky gained another little star. I still can’t believe that my sovereign role is gone! For several moments, he got rid of death (even, few know, but in Covid he was intubated and had two respiratory arrests), but this time God, or fate, took him from us“, said Amanda.

The accident that resulted in the death of his beloved father, occurred when one truck was trying to overtake the other, throwing Mr. Antônio’s vehicle off the road. The car ended up crashing, and Antônio couldn’t resist and died. Emotional, Amanda, still describes in the tribute made: “Rest in peace Dad, I love you!”.

One of the excerpts that most moved her fans is when she writes that it would be like this: “In a drastic way, but in a way I always imagined it would be: in an accident and working. Two things he loved, being on the road and working.”, she continued. Amanda participated in the reality show in 2014, since then she has been working as an influencer.