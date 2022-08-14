Gabriel Medina is caught kissing at a party in Porto Alegre

Passing through Rio Grande do Sul, Gabriel Medina was caught kissing with a gaúcha during the party of an important businessman from Porto Alegre in the early hours of this Saturday (13/8). The surfer was disguised wearing a hooded coat, but he couldn’t go unnoticed.

According to the Bah Gossip page, the girl in question is Brenda Mendonça, a veterinary medicine student. Hours earlier, the gaúcha even posted a photo with Bruninho, a volleyball player for the Brazilian team who was also present at the party.

******Photo-gabriel-medina-surfer Raised on the coast of São Paulo, Gabriel started surfing before he was 10 years old, with the encouragement of his stepfather, Charles Saldanha, an amateur surfer. As a child, he took a liking to it and asked to be trained professionally.Matt Dunbar / Contributor / Getty Images ******Photo-gabriel-medina-surfer In 2011, it won the 6-star WQS Prime, in Imbituba, Santa Catarina, the two 6-star WQS in France and Spain. He then won the title of World Junior Tour champion. Even before the age of 20, Medina had already joined the world surfing elite Matt Dunbar / Contributor / Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles partner ******Photo-gabriel-medina-surfer In 2015, Medina became the first Brazilian to win the Hawaiian Triple Crown, considered the second biggest title in professional surfing. Two years later, he suffered a serious knee injury and failed to take the lead in the world championships, finishing as runner-up.Thiago Diz / Contributor / Getty Images ******Photo-gabriel-medina-surfer During the period he stayed with Yasmin, Medina dismissed his stepfather as an instructor and moved away from his mother. On social media, the athlete’s mother accused Yasmin of thisPat Nolan / Contributor / Getty Images ******Photo-gabriel-medina-surfer In 2018, in Pipeline, Hawaii, he won the world surfing circuit again, thus becoming a two-time world champion in the sport. In the same period, he also won the title of first Brazilian surfing world champion in PipelineDamien Poullenot / Contributor / Getty Images 6 – Gabriel Medina Gabriel MedinaBrazil News Agency and Leca Novo/Image courtesy of Metrópoles 0

Since the end of his marriage with Yasmin Brunet in January of this year, Medina has remained single but has collected a list of lightning affairs since the separation. Since then, the surfer has had a brief relationship with the influencer Vanessa Lopes, was the subject of speculation with the also influencer Gabriela Versiani and more recently became involved with the ex-BBB Jade Picon.

