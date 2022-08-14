Gabriel Medina: surfer is caught kissing a lot at a party. Watch the video and find out who the girl is

After rumors of an affair with Jade Picon, Gabriel Medina showed that is free, light and very loose. On Friday (12), the surfer enjoyed a nightclub in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, and kissed a lot.

In a video circulating on social media, Medina appears kissing a girl in the middle of the party. You make out between the two soon went viral and netizens wanted to know who is the lucky one. The video was first released by the profile “Bah Gossip”, which defines itself as “the first page of gossip in Rio Grande do Sul”.

Find out who is the girl who kissed Medina in a club

After some research work, it was discovered that the girl who appears kissing Medina a lot in the video is called Brenda Mendonça and is 25 years old. On the social networks, the young woman usually shares her clubbing routine and also her work as a veterinarian to her little more than two thousand followers.

In the Stories published by Brenda on Friday, it is possible to see the young woman making a pre-preparation before going to the party where would you find Medina. Then, Brenda published a photo with a friend and Bruninho, volleyball player who recently had an affair with Rafa Kalimann, before she started dating José Loreto. The athlete and Medina are good friends.

Medina attended the party alongside his friends. The event at the nightclub Provocateur was in celebration of businessman Rodrigo Billi’s birthday. On site, Medina and Bruninho posed alongside Lu Carelli, Nego do Borel and Matheuzinho.